‘I could go from being captain…’: Pat Cummins makes huge captaincy verdict ahead of blockbuster Border-Gavaskar trophy

The Australian cricket team has witnessed an incredible turnaround under Pat Cummins in the longer format. The pacer, who took over the leadership role following the ouster of Tim Paine, helped Australia regain supremacy in Tests as they currently stand at the pole position in the ICC rankings and have a chance at winning their first World Test Championship (WTC) title.

Cummins' stint as captain started with a 4-1 series win over England in the previous edition of Ashes played Down Under. The team have played 15 Tests in the current WTC calendar, out of which they won 10, lost 1, and drew 4.

However, Cummins now gears up for his biggest assignment, which is a four-match Test series against India, which gets underway from February 9 in Nagpur. The highly anticipated series will be one of his strongest challenge as India are expected to go full guns, which if they win will help them setup a finale meet against the same opponents at The Oval in June.

Australia are yet to win a Test series in India since 2004-05 and Cummins-led Australia would be itching to change the fortune this time around. The Kangaroos suffered consecutive series defeats, when India traveled to Australia back in 2018-19 and 2020-21.India had defeated Australia 2-1 on both occasions.

Following the India series and the WTC, Australia will lock horns with England at their home, which will also be played in June.

Sharing his views on the same, Cummins in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald noted: “I could go from being captain of the best Aussie team to the worst."

“These are the biggest 10 Tests you’ll ever play in your career and we’re doing it in the next four months,” he added.

