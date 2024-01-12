‘I don’t compromise strike rate for runs': Jitesh Sharma winning the keeper's race with impactful knock vs Afghanistan

Runs are of course important but perhaps not more than the strike rate in T20 cricket. It is not only about how much you scored but how quickly you did that often becomes a defining factor between winning and losing. And Jitesh Sharma is not one of those who wants to end up on the wrong side. The Vidarbha cricketer, fast rising as India's preferred wicketkeeper in T20Is, is pretty open about his stance of giving more importance to strike rate. It comes as a breath of fresh air for the Indian team, a powerful batting unit often criticised for being timid in crunch matches. India's Jitesh Sharma bats during the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Mohali(AP)

"I always go for strike rate - I don't compromise on strike rate and it also makes it easier for the following batters," Jitesh said in the post-match show on Jio after playing an impactful knock of 31 off 20 balls in the series-opening T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali. India won the match by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The number where Jitesh mostly bats for India (mostly No.5 or below) and for Punjab Kings in the IPL, he hardly has a choice, to be honest. Unlike most players tried in the middle-order, Jitesh not only is habituated to batting at the number but also enjoys it. He has developed his game in such a way that he can come and attack from ball one. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Jitesh had talked about practising power hitting for different situations be it for only an over or in case, wickets fall early.

The hard work is paying dividends for the right-hander. That he was preferred over Sanju Samson for the first T20I on Thursday was his first major victory. If India need a keeper to bat No.5 or lower and score at a crisp strike rate then there is no one better than Jitesh currently.

Jitesh walks the talk against Afghanistan

And the 30-year-old proved it on Thursday. He came into bat when India were 72/3 in 8.4 overs. The required rate of below 8 runs an over was hardly challenging but in T20 cricket, all it takes is a couple of overs for the momentum to completely change. Jitesh didn't allow that. In only his second ball, he pulled Naveen-ul-Haq for a boundary. Since then, he collected at least a boundary in every five balls till he got out while trying to hit Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for a six.

He gave more importance to strike rate and also made it easy for the next batter - Rinku Singh - coming in. Just like he explained in the post-match show.

But Jitesh knows that attractive 30s may not be enough to guarantee him a spot in India's XI. He wants to improve on his finishing skills. "I want to finish games. I need to carry on and win more matches," he said when asked about his next goal.

The right-hander hit five fours in his attractive innings but his favourite moment was the stumping he inflicted off Axar Patel's bowling. "The stumping is more special. It was not an easy one. When the batter is beaten on the inside edge, it is never easy," he said.