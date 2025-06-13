‘I don’t think the wickets are going to as spicy as…': Morne Morkel analyses India's preparation for England Tests

A new generation will take over the mantle as India face England in a five-match Test series, starting from June 20. The first Test will be take place in Leeds and India last a Test match in January at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and since then the players have only been featuring in white-ball cricket. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel attends a practice session(AFP)

Speaking ahead of India senior team's intra-squad match vs India A, bowling coach Morne Morkel analysed the pitches in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, and felt that they would be helpful for bowlers.

“The two day practice so far, the conditions suited the fast bowlers. Early on in the tour it was very exciting, it gets their confidence going. It was testing for the batters, which also in a way helps them to prepare for what’s to come,”he said, in a video posted by BCCI.

He added, “I don’t think the wickets are going to be as spicy as the ones we experienced here. There’s been a lot of good banter between bat and ball, but I think it’s only because the wickets are a little bit spicy. As soon as the wickets go flat, the bowlers tend to back off.”

“I’m going to tell them not to only talk when the wickets are nipping around, but when it’s flat, that’s where we’re going to need the character. Now it’s just slowly building towards that first test match. For me, the main thing, and I think it’s crucial in England, is consistency.”

Putting importance on consistency, he said, “That is consistency when we practice, it’s consistency off the field, finding your process, what’s going to work for you as an individual. We’ve got a great variation variety in our attack of guys with different skill sets. So, you know, can they do that and still execute the basics very well. All in all, I’m very happy with the start so far.”

This is India's first red-ball assignement since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they lost 1-3.