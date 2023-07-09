'I don't have to change my game...': Shaw's unusual 'Pujara' analogy in spellbinding explanation over disastrous form

Over the past couple of years, many young batters made their way into the Indian team with a fair few becoming an integral part of the side. While Shubman Gill has become the first-choice opener for the side across all formats of the game, Ishan Kishan has also been featuring in Indian squads in different formats. For the upcoming series against West Indies, the BCCI put its faith on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in Tests as well, providing a clear signal that the transition process has well and truly begun in Indian cricket. Prithvi Shaw registered scores of 25 and 26 across two innings in the Duleep Trophy semi-final(BCCI)

However, there remains one youngster who has fallen too far in the pecking order in Indian cricket; Prithvi Shaw. The young opener had enjoyed a stellar debut in Tests, scoring a century against West Indies, but over the past few years, endured struggles with inconsistency and lost his place in the XI. In the Indian Premier League this year, Shaw faced a disastrous season for Delhi Capitals, scoring only 106 runs in 8 matches – he scored 54 in one game – and was also dropped from the side following poor outings.

Shaw returned to action after the IPL in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone but registered scores of 26 and 25 in two innings. Following the game, he interacted with reporters and delved on his poor form, and admitted that he needs to be “smarter” in his gameplay.

“Personally, I feel I don't have to change my game, but a little smarter than what I am. I can't bat like Pujara sir bats or Pujara sir can't bat like me,” Shaw said, as quoted by PTI.

“So, what I am trying to do are those things that have brought me here till, for example, the aggressive batting, I don't like to change that.”

Shaw insisted that he remains confident on his red ball form but that “everything is going opposite” when it comes to limited-overs formats.

"Everything has been going nice in red ball cricket from last year itself after I scored 370 (379 vs Assam). With white ball, especially the IPL, I feel everything is going the opposite. You just have 20 overs to think about batting. I speak to Sourav (Ganguly) sir, Ricky (Ponting) sir and Praveen (Amre) sir (in Delhi Capitals).

“But red ball cricket is where you get tested and shows how capable you are to get into the bigger level,” Shaw signed off.

