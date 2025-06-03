'I feel sorry for him': Virat Kohli shown sympathy after Punjab Kings believed to 'steal' IPL glory from RCB in final

After more than two months of action, it's finally come down to this. Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Punjab Kings. On the line is the Indian Premier League Trophy 2025, which neither team has won. History, however, will change tonight, as one of the two most deserving teams will walk away the winners, ending an agonisingly long wait of 18 years. RCB are yet to lose an away game this season, which makes them a legitimate threat. But Punjab topped the table, and a coming off a very confident win against the Mumbai Indians from two nights ago. So, while on paper, RCB are the favourites, do not rule out the sight of Shreyas Iyer lifting his second consecutive IPL trophy in successive years. Can Virat Kohli lead RCB to their maiden IPL trophy tonight?(PTI)

Ahead of the final, Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy points out that although both teams will feel the heat, RCB may be a bit more under pressure purely because of their history. RCB have a fan base like no other IPL teams, with a reach of over 20 million followers on Instagram. Besides, the fact that they have lost three IPL finals before tonight has only hyped up the final all the more.

"Neither team has obviously never won before. There's going to be a little bit of panic at some point out there. RCB would really want to win, having come so close in the past. I feel like all the pressure is on RCB to win this title. Especially with the way they have shaped up all the year. But Punjab are just going to come along and steal it from them," Healy said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

Will the stars finally allign for RCB and Virat Kohli?

And when there's RCB, how can there not be a mention of Virat Kohli. Few players transcend boundaries and become bigger than the sport itself. Kohli is one such individual. In fact, the narrative over the last few years has been more about him than RCB. As the face of the franchise, the franchise, the fans and even former cricketers want Kohli to win the IPL. He won the T20 World Cup last year in the West Indies and the Champions Trophy a few months back. Kohli took home the Orange Cap twice – with 973 runs in 2016 and 741 runs last year. But they weren't enough. Even this year, he has pummelled 614 runs. However, with 2025 being the year of first timers, can Kohli end his and the franchise's 18-year jinx? Healy won't mind seeing that happen, but at the same time, reminds that, like always, pressure will be on Kohli.

"I feel sorry for him. Every time they haven't won, it's like his fault. It's not per se. But he is the face of the organisation, and it's like 'Oh, Virat has lost it again'. It's not so much for RCB, but 'Virat still hasn't won the IPL trophy'. So the pressure is all on him. And that side is going to rely a lot on Virat Kohli to get RCB to that trophy," she added.