'I found out at around 1 o'clock today': Fans in shock as Covid forces Sixers to play assistant coach in BBL knock-out

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper Josh Philippe was ruled out of Wednesday's semi-final match against Adelaide Strikers after testing positive for Covid-19. However, due to the unavailability of replacement players in the role, the side was forced to call up assistant coach Jay Lenton in the XI for the all-important game.

Lenton, who was primarily a wicketkeeper, played for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) before joining the Sixers as an assistant coach.

Earlier, Steve Smith was disallowed to participate in the knock-out round of the BBL as he was not on the franchise's playing list in the tournament. However, following the cancellation of Australia's series against New Zealand, Smith was free to join the Sixers squad.

Lenton, reacting to his inclusion in the XI, said, "It's got a nice ring to it, the assistant coach who is playing! I found out at around 1 o'clock today. Everything went through the process.

Assistant coach for @SixersBBL yesterday, playing for them today!



Jay Lenton talks through his whirlwind 24 hours #BBL11

“Last time I played at a game was at the Thunder camp, which was before Christmas. The last game before Christmas.”

Earlier, Sixers captain Moises Henriques had expressed his displeasure at Smith not being allowed to play for the side.

“You have got a former Australian captain, one of the best players in the world. You have got IPL teams who pay multi-million dollars just to have this guy as part of their franchise. Advertising, bums on seats, eyes on TVs – I mean, you do the maths,” Henriques said, as quoted by the cricket.com.au.

"And we're saying no because of a rule that is two weeks old in some COVID bubble hub. To me, I don't get it.

“We're in the top two without him ... so I have got absolute belief in our domestic talent and local talent to do the job.”

As Sixers are forced to their assistant coach, here's how the fans reacted:

