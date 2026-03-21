‘I had 2 chicks at home’: Dwayne Bravo makes KKR press conference awkward; Ajinkya Rahane reminds him the mics are on

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach Shane Watson and captain Ajinkya Rahane were there too with Bravo. A clip has gone viral in which one can see they are greeting each other when Bravo appeared to be saying: "When these guys called me, I had two chicks at my home." He was talking to Watson, at the same time pointing his hand in the direction of Nayar.

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo has embarrassed himself big time ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His remarks at a media gathering have now gone viral on social media. Of course, he didn't want them to be heard, but unfortunately for him, the mics were on.

It's quite clear he would have gone on if not for Rahane, who informed him that the mics were on, after which he could be heard saying, "Shit." Bravo looked mortified for sure after being told that. The others got careful too thereafter.

Bravo has started receiving flak online. One user on X, named @93yorker, particularly tore into Bravo. He appears to be saying that Bravo's remarks demean women and sexualise them. And that he is boastful too.

"KKR full management was attending a press conference, including their coach and captain. Bravo didn’t know Mics were on when he said I had 2 chicks (girlfriends) at my house. When Rahane told him mic was on his face was completely off. Such a shame that he is part of IPL with this mindset," the X user wrote.

“This is disappointing if true. Professional environments demand respect especially on a mic, whether you think it’s live or not. Players represent more than just themselves. Hope there’s accountability,” another user QueryWithme reacted to the post

It's not clear who those two women are. They could be his friends. Just based on this clip, one shouldn't make any judgments. However, players, current or former, should also be careful since the spotlight is always on them. Any wayward remark can jeopardise their career. If not that, it can at least embarrass them.

Readers will remember how Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya once got himself into trouble after making an offensive remark on Bollywood director Karan Johar's show. That remark was also derogatory towards women. He had to apologise later.q

“After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments,” he said.