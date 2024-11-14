Menu Explore
"I have great relations with him": Tilak Varma praises Hardik Pandya

ANI |
Nov 14, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma expressed his admiration and respect for Hardik Pandya, highlighting the strong bond they share both on and off the field.

Centurion [South Africa], : Indian cricketer Tilak Varma expressed his admiration and respect for Hardik Pandya, highlighting the strong bond they share both on and off the field.

"I have great relations with Hardik, we have a great bonding," Varma stated in the post-match presentation after India won the 3rd T20I against South Africa on Wednesday night by 11 runs. Varma with his 107* runs from 56 balls powered India to 219/6 in the first innings.

"He is a good senior player for India and has proven himself as a World Cup-winning vice-captain and the captain of Mumbai Indians. He guides me well," Varma added.

He emphasized the positive influence Pandya has had on his career, noting that the seasoned all-rounder's leadership and mentorship have been invaluable.

"Whatever happens outside, in reality, we are all together. We stand united through ups and downs," Varma added, underscoring the unity and camaraderie within the team.

Recapping the 3rd T20I of the series, South Africa won the toss and decided to field at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma powered India to 219/6 in the first innings. Other batters failed to shine with the bat.

Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas bowling attack and bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

During the run chase, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen kept the Proteas in the game. But with the help of Arshdeep, India prevailed in the end.

Arshdeep did the job both with the new ball and in the death overs as he picked up three crucial wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell. Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

