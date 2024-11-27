‘I have seen your tears…’: Heartbroken Siraj storms Instagram with lengthy post after RCB ignore him in IPL auction

When the Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not retain India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was surprising enough to the fans that they did not even bid for Siraj or consider using the RTM (Right to Match) card despite having a large purse in the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia was heartbreaking for them. Siraj sensed that. On Tuesday, a day after the two-day-long mega auction, he penned an emotional letter for all the RCB fans. He thanked them and assured them that he would always remember them and RCB very fondly. Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket.(IPL)

"To my dear RCB, Saat saal RCB ke saat mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai (The 7 years with RCB are close to my heart) As I take look back on my time in an RCB shirt my heart is full of gratitude, love and emotion. The day I first wore the RCB jersey, I never imagined the bond we would form. From the first ball I bowled in RCB colours, to every wicket taken, every match played, every moment shared with you, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. There have been ups and downs, but through it all, one thing has been constant: your unwavering support. RCB is more than just a franchise; it’s a feeling, a heartbeat, a family that feels like home," Siraj in an Instagram post.

Siraj made his debut for RCB in 2018, was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL Auction 2025 for a whopping ₹12.25 crore. He will lead GT's pace attack as the franchise decided to look beyond Mohammed Shami.

Siraj thanks RCB fans

Siraj, who has played seven seasons for RCB, took 83 wickets in 87 matches —the third most for the franchise, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel. The right-arm pacer who is currently in Australia with the Indian Test, also acknowledged the plight of the RCB as they still remain one of the only three teams (PBKS and DC being the others) to not win the IPL despite being part of the league since its inception in 2008.

"There were nights when the losses hurt deeper than words can explain, but it was your voices in the stands, your messages on social media, your constant belief that kept me going. You, the fans of RCB, are the soul of this team. The energy you bring, the love you give, the faith you show, it’s unmatched. Every time I stepped onto that field, I felt the weight of your dreams and hopes, and I gave it my all because I knew you were right there behind me, pushing me to be better.

"I have seen your tears when we’ve fallen short, and I’ve witnessed your celebrations when we’ve risen to the occasion. And let me tell you, there’s no fanbase in the world like you. Your love, your dedication, your loyalty—it’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"Though I now step into a new chapter of my career, RCB will always have a piece of my heart. This isn’t goodbye—this is a thank you. Thank you for believing in me, for embracing me, and for making me feel like a part of something much bigger than just cricket."

Siraj will team up with Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna in a new-look GT pace-bowling attack. RCB, on the other hand, will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Nuwan Thusara to handle the pace department.