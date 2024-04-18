'I haven't met anyone. Agarkar is in Dubai and Rahul Dravid…': Rohit Sharma rubbishes 'fake' T20 World Cup meeting

India captain Rohit Sharma has denied attending any meeting with BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid to decide the roadmap for T20 World Cup. A couple of days ago, a leading Indian news daily reported that Rohit, Dravid and Agarkar caught up in Mumbai for a two-hour-long meeting, where two primary topics were discussed – Hardik Pandya needs to bowl more regularly in order to guarantee a place in India's T20 World Cup team and whether Virat Kohli needs to open with captain Rohit in the Playing XI. Rohit Sharma ended his silence on the multiple T20 World Cup selection theories that are floating around.(PTI)

Rohit, however, dismissed these reports as 'fake' news, revealing that he hasn't met anyone and cautioned the public against believing anything that is not coming directly from him, Agarkar, Dravid or the BCCI.

"I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai playing golf and Rahul Dravid is actually watching his kids play in Bengaluru," Rohit told Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"He [Dravid] was in Mumbai but he got him [the son] to play on a red-soil wicket at CCI. That's about it. We haven't met, to be honest. I think in today's day and age, unless you hear it from either myself or Rahul himself or Ajit himself or someone from BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake."

Monitoring the Kohli and Hardik situation

With the BCCI expected to reveal India's T20 World Cup squad sometime during the first week of May, every IPL game becomes all the more crucial given there are simply too many contenders for limited positions. Until a month ago, there were speculations regarding Kohli's place in the 15 as well, with a report claiming that he may just fall behind in the pecking order with youngsters Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking precedence.

Kohli himself indirectly reacted to it, as after playing a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings in the IPL, he cheekily told the broadcaster "I think I still have it". However, with time, Kohli's position seems clear and he is set to feature for India in the West Indies and USA.

As for Hardik, the all-rounder has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. Not only has he not been accepted by the fans, but the fact that he refrained from bowling in a couple of games promises to make his inclusion trickier. Hardik's 2023 ODI World Cup journey was cut short when he hurt his ankle during the Bangladesh game and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament. However, given how Hardik had led India in T20Is while Rohit and Kohli took a break from the format to focus on ODIs, Pandya should be a sure-shot starter in India's Playing XI.

Rohit Sharma not a fan of Impact Sub rule

Rohit is one of the very few players who continue to play the IPL from the very first edition back in 2008. Like Kohli and MS Dhoni, Rohit has witnessed the rise of the IPL and the T20 format as a whole, but while he has been appreciative of most of the rules that the tournament has introduced, the former MI captain is not too big on the Impact Sub innovation.

Rohit reckons that even though it does great from an entertainment point of view, the Impact Sub rule hampers the growth of individuals. How… you ask? Hear from the horse's mouth.

"I am not a big fan of Impact sub rule. It is going to hold all-rounders back, eventually cricket is played by 11 players not 12 players. You are taking out so much from game to make it entertaining for people around. If you look just from the cricketing aspect of it, I feel guys like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar aren't getting to bowl, which for us is not a good thing," he said.

"I don't know what you can do about it. There are 12 players for you, it is entertaining, you can bring on the impact player after watching how the game is going, how the pitch is behaving. If you bat well and you don't lose wickets, you can add another bowler, it gives you an option of six or seven bowlers. You don't require that extra batter because a lot of teams are batting well up front and you hardly see a No, 7 or No. 8 coming to bat."