‘I listen to Hanuman Chalisa in my Ferrari’: Hardik Pandya says no song can give you more positive energy

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a freak to all intents and purposes. He has various shades to his personality. He drives expensive sports cars like Ferrari and Lamborghini, and wears really expensive watches worth crores of Indian rupees. Well, Hardik Pandya courts controversies too. (PTI)

And he has tattoos all over his body. At times, he can make offensive remarks, like he did at Bollywood director Karan Johar's famous TV show a few years ago. Recently, he drew a lot of criticism for indulging in Public Display of Affection (PDA) with his girlfriend shortly after India's T20 World Cup win. A Pune-based lawyer also filed a case against him for disrespecting the Tricolour as he was celebrating hard draped in the wake of the win at Ahmedabad.

There is so much to Pandya, one can safely say. Now he has come up with a big revelation. After reading all of that above, who would have thought that Pandya is also a god-fearing man, and listens to the Hanuman Chalisa in his expensive cars, worth millions of dollars? He has revealed that’s where he gets his positive energy from. The Hanuman Chalisa is a book of hymns in praise of the monkey god Hanuman.

In a viral video, Pandya, Mumbai Indians captain, can be seen sitting with batting coach Kieron Pollard at some event where the Indian allrounder kind of shocks the audience, pleasantly though. Chants of "Jai Shri Ram' followed his revelation.