‘I listen to Hanuman Chalisa in my Ferrari’: Hardik Pandya says no song can give you more positive energy
India and Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya reveals the religious side of him in an extraordinary revelation.
India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a freak to all intents and purposes. He has various shades to his personality. He drives expensive sports cars like Ferrari and Lamborghini, and wears really expensive watches worth crores of Indian rupees.
And he has tattoos all over his body. At times, he can make offensive remarks, like he did at Bollywood director Karan Johar's famous TV show a few years ago. Recently, he drew a lot of criticism for indulging in Public Display of Affection (PDA) with his girlfriend shortly after India's T20 World Cup win. A Pune-based lawyer also filed a case against him for disrespecting the Tricolour as he was celebrating hard draped in the wake of the win at Ahmedabad.
There is so much to Pandya, one can safely say. Now he has come up with a big revelation. After reading all of that above, who would have thought that Pandya is also a god-fearing man, and listens to the Hanuman Chalisa in his expensive cars, worth millions of dollars? He has revealed that’s where he gets his positive energy from. The Hanuman Chalisa is a book of hymns in praise of the monkey god Hanuman.
In a viral video, Pandya, Mumbai Indians captain, can be seen sitting with batting coach Kieron Pollard at some event where the Indian allrounder kind of shocks the audience, pleasantly though. Chants of "Jai Shri Ram' followed his revelation.
"Now it's so fascinating that I have a Ferrari and I still listen to the Hanuman Chalisa inside the car. So it's cool. God has been kind. I think everyone will agree with me as well that no song can give you as much positive energy as the Hanuman Chalisa. I'm very clear with that," he said.
Pandya will need a lot of positive energy and more of the Hanuman Chalisa this upcoming IPL season. He took the MI captaincy from Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2024 season after winning the trophy as captain with Gujarat Titans in 2022, and the team shockingly finished last in the points table.
All through that season, fans jeered and ridiculed him from the stands. They were not happy with the removal of Sharma from the captaincy role. They accused Pandya of conspiring against Sharma. His reputation, however, got better later that year after he helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Last year in the IPL, MI did much better and reached the play-offs. After so much success in India colours in the last two years, an IPL trophy for Mumbai is all he desires at present. And he may very well achieve it since the god appears to be on his side.