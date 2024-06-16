'I love it...': Virat Kohli's worst T20 World Cup start sparks striking response from Vikram Rathour ahead of Super 8

No player has scored more runs in T20 World Cup history than Virat Kohli (1141 runs) in the lead-up to the 2024 edition of the ICC tournament. The run only comprises three single-digit scores and 14 fifty-plus knocks, again the most ever by a player in history. With the former India captain heading to the tournament on the back of an explosive IPL 2024 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he won the Orange Cap for smashing 741 runs in 15 innings, he was only expected to notch up breathtaking knocks with the management promoting him to the opening position. However, Kohli recorded his worst ever start to a T20 World Cup edition, sparking concerns about his form as India head to the Super Eight stage of the tournament. But India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, seemed unfazed. Virat Kohli scored only five runs in three innings in this T20 World Cup

In three matches so far, Kohli scored only five runs, which includes a golden duck against the USA in New York on Wednesday. While the India opener was keen on some game time in the match against Canada in Florida on Saturday, he was denied the opportunity as the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield

Rathour seemed rather ready to answer the question on Kohlis form, almost having known that it would pop up at the post-match media conference after the game against Canada was washed out in Florida.

“I love it when every time I come there is a question about Virat Kohli, whether he is doing well or not. No concern at all, no concern at all,” Rathour said. “He (Kohli) has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from (IPL). Couple of dismissals here, doesn't change anything, he is batting really well.”

Kohli might have struggled on the tricky New York drop-in pitch, but Rathour backed the 35-year-old to bounce back strongly when it matters the most.

“Actually, it's good that he is a little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on. It's a good space to be as a batsman, I think. Looking forward to some good games and we've watched some good innings from him,” he added.

India will play their next game on June 20 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados against Afghanistan in the first Super Eight match of the 2024 T20 World Cup.