"I missed most of World Cup games, was feeling a bit bad": Ishan Kishan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian opener Ishan Kishan said that he missed most of his games in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India this year and though he felt bad about it, he was hungry to make the most of his opportunities in T20Is later after the tournament. HT Image

India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia, and Ishan Kishan played a stellar role, notching up back-to-back half-centuries. He spoke to JioCinema experts in Thiruvananthapuram after the game.

"I think it is all hunger. In the World Cup, we played like a champion side, and I was missing out. I was feeling a bit bad, but you cannot help it. In international cricket, the time will come when you are not playing, but you have to stay fresh in your mind and make it count when the time comes. When you get the opportunity, you have to go for it," said Kishan.

Kishan played only two matches in the World Cup, scoring a total of 47 runs, including a duck.

On using the series as a preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in June next year, Kishan said that the team has just nine matches before the tournament so they are trying to make the most of their chances.

"At the same time, the match (the second T20I) was fun. There was an expectation that the wicket would turn, but that did not happen because of the dew factor. Going ahead, it is important for us as a young team to analyse the wicket as soon as possible, adapt to the conditions and play accordingly," said Kishan.

Kishan said that it is fun to bat both as an opener and number three. Kishan batted at number three in both the T20Is, scoring half-centuries.

"It is fun batting both as an opener and at the number three position. At one point, you know the situation the team is in and the kind of game you are expected to play. Today, it was not easy to rotate the strike initially and I struggled a bit in the beginning but the communication was very good with Rutu. We were targeting bowlers and at the same time, when I did not feel like going after a certain bowler, I asked him to go for him. So that is what makes the team different when you communicate well and target bowlers," said Kishan.

Kishan said that it is important to respect the well-bowled deliveries and take time and Australia comes through with well-prepared plans against all players.

"So, I was just trying to keep it simple. But when the time comes and you have to charge the bowlers, you have to go for it because nowadays we know that in T20 cricket, 170-180 runs are not safe. We were just trying to keep things simple and target the gaps," added Kishan.

Kishan credited his power-hitting to his dietician and chef.

"I have always been an attacking batsman (talking about his bat swing). When it comes to power-hitting, the credit goes to my dietician and chef. I have hired too many guys, paying a lot of money, so I have to ensure I keep doing the good work," said Kishan.

In the match, Australia opted to field first. Half-centuries came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 in 25 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes). These openers put on a stand of 77 runs for the first wicket. Ishan Kishan ended with 52 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

Nathan Ellis (3/45) and Marcus Stoinis (1/27) were among the wickets for the Aussies.

Coming to the chase of 236, Australia was off to a terrible start and was reduced to 58/4. An 81-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (45 in 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tim David (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) threatened India temporarily, but a fightback by Men in Blue saw them restrict Australia to 191/9 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar got one wicket each. (ANI)

India will play Australia in the third T20I at Guwahati on Tuesday. (ANI)