'I need to be a Joker, a villain': Sanju Samson reacts to Asia Cup grilling over uncertain India batting role

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson opened in all 17 T20I matches India played since the World Cup win last June, which included three centuries. Yet, he wasn't picked as a designated opener for the Asia Cup tournament. In fact, despite being in the playing XI in all four matches India played thus far in the tournament, Samson has had no fixed batting role. On Wednesday, the Kerala batter opened up on the pressures of his shifting role in the India XI, saying the need for him to be “a Joker, a villain” in response to tough questions from Sanjay Manjrekar. India's Sanju Samson did not get to bat against Bangladesh(AP)

Ahead of the start of India's second Super Four game in the Asia Cup 2025, Manjrekar put Samson on the spot during his chat with the official broadcasters. Manjrekar asked him about the management's decision not to play him as an opener, a role that has largely defined his T20 career.

The former India cricketer asked: "Enough of the easy questions. One final question. You have got three T20I hundreds, all three of them coming in the opening spot. That's it. Which is the position you're most comfortable at?"

Samson cited the example of veteran Indian actor Mohanlal in his response, as he explained that adapting to changing situations is part of the job.

He said: “Recently, our Lalettan - Mohanlal, the cinema actor from Kerala, he got a very big award from the country. He has been acting over the last 30-40 years. I have also been playing for my country for the last 10 years. So, I can't say I can only do a hero role. I need to a villain, I need to be a joker. I need to play around. I can't say that I have scored runs as an opener and I am really good at top 3. let me try this also. Why can't I be a good villain?”

Since July 2024, Samson has appeared in 17 matches for India in the T20I format, scoring 487 runs at a strike rate of 171.47. Only in three matches did he bat outside the top two. The run included three centuries as well, two of which came on consecutive appearances.

However, when the Asia Cup squad was announced last month, the return of Shubman Gill as the vice-captain made it evident that Samson would no longer opener for India. In the four matches India played so far in the tournament, he got to bat only twice, where he was sent at No. 3 in the group game against Oman, scoring a patient 56, and at No. 5 against Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Samson was held back to bat at No. 8 in the Super Four game against Bangladesh, a move that received criticism from experts, especially with India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate having assured the day before that the management is backing Samson as a No. 5 option.

“Sanju has had two decent chances and he’s still figuring out how to play that role (at No. 5). The surface got a little bit tired in the Pakistan game. We’re really looking for a No. 5. We believe Sanju is the best man for that job, and we’ve got no doubt he’ll figure out how to play that role in the future," he had said.