‘I remember Inzamam running one way, while ball went completely opposite’: Ex-England captain recalls hilarious incident

The England cricket team visited Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play a Test series, which starts from December 1 in Rawalpindi. The second and the third match will be played in Multan and Karachi respectively. The English team arrived in the country on Sunday and their skipper Ben Stokes already made a big announcement, pledging to donate his entire match fees from the upcoming series to people affected by the flood in the country.

Well today we won't talk about Stokes, but the story involves another England captain, who has made rich contributions to English cricket. Nasser Hussain, the former England cricketer, revisited their side's tour to Pakistan in 2000, which the tourists won 1-0.

He also recalled a hilarious incident involving former Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq, as England turned the odds and won the three-match series on Day 5 of the final Test in Karachi.

Hussain in his column for Sky Sports described in details how England sealed a victory in the match, which many felt was heading towards a draw.

Hussain wrote: "A 0-0 scoreline did seem on the cards going into the final day of the third Test, which Pakistan began on 71-3, leading us by 88 runs.

But in that type of situation the third innings of a Test can become an absolute nightmare for the side batting because you don't know whether to stick or twist - and once we took a couple of wickets, I felt we had a chance."

So was the case as England went to pack for 158, thus leaving them a target of 176 in under 50 overs.

Hussain in his column mentioned, England smelled a victory from this situation, claiming the tourists had nothing to lose and if things went south they had "the option to claim bad light and walk off with a draw.”

England eventually won the match by six wickets, chasing down the target in 41.3 overs, with Graham Thorpe playing an unbeaten knock of 64. However, Hussain mentioned that light did become a concern but umpire Steve Bucknor was adamant in finishing the match despite protest from the Pakistan side.

Explaining how dark it got, the ex-England cricketer cited the example of Inzamam and said: “I remember Inzamam-ul-Haq running one way in the outfield while the ball went in the completely opposite direction! It was that tough.”

