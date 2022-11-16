'I see Mayank going to...': Ex-India cricketer backs former champions to sign Stokes and Agarwal at IPL auction

What's next for Mayank Agarwal and Kane Williamson? Two of the finest batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) were released by their respective franchises ahead of the mini-auction for the 2023 season. Agarwal, who captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) was declared surplus to requirements by the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in the build-up to the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. While Punjab released their former skipper, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad parted ways with captain Williamson on the deadline day.

Joining the likes of England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, ex-PBKS skipper Agarwal and former SRH captain Williamson are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 mini-auction next month. With some of the biggest names up for grabs at the IPL 2023 auction, former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to revamp their squad for the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. The Hyderabad-based franchise will enter the mini-auction with the biggest purse after releasing 12 players on the deadline day.

Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra said that SRH will have to do a lot of shopping in the batting department at the mini-auction. "There is Rahul Tripathi along with Abhishek Sharma, then Aiden Markram but after that they don't have batters at all, you only see Abdul Samad after that. So this team will have to shop for batters in a big way," Chopra said.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener feels SRH can sign ex-PBKS skipper Agarwal and former Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Stokes at the mini-auction. "I see Mayank Agarwal going to them. They might run towards Manish Pandey as well. They might want to pick Ben Stokes, they can keep him as well, because they have a lot of money and they don't need bowlers," the former Indian opener added.

