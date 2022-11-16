Home / Cricket / 'I see Mayank going to...': Ex-India cricketer backs former champions to sign Stokes and Agarwal at IPL auction

'I see Mayank going to...': Ex-India cricketer backs former champions to sign Stokes and Agarwal at IPL auction

cricket
Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:50 PM IST

The ex-Indian cricketer feels the former IPL champions will sign Mayank Agarwal and Ben Stokes at the mini-auction next month.

The ex-Indian cricketer feels the former IPL champions will sign Mayank Agarwal and Ben Stokes at the mini-auction next month(BCCI-PTI)
The ex-Indian cricketer feels the former IPL champions will sign Mayank Agarwal and Ben Stokes at the mini-auction next month(BCCI-PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

What's next for Mayank Agarwal and Kane Williamson? Two of the finest batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) were released by their respective franchises ahead of the mini-auction for the 2023 season. Agarwal, who captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) was declared surplus to requirements by the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in the build-up to the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. While Punjab released their former skipper, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad parted ways with captain Williamson on the deadline day.

Joining the likes of England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, ex-PBKS skipper Agarwal and former SRH captain Williamson are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 mini-auction next month. With some of the biggest names up for grabs at the IPL 2023 auction, former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to revamp their squad for the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. The Hyderabad-based franchise will enter the mini-auction with the biggest purse after releasing 12 players on the deadline day.

ALSO READ: 'IPL is certainly...': Kane Williamson's first reaction after being released by SRH is nothing short of extraordinary

Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra said that SRH will have to do a lot of shopping in the batting department at the mini-auction. "There is Rahul Tripathi along with Abhishek Sharma, then Aiden Markram but after that they don't have batters at all, you only see Abdul Samad after that. So this team will have to shop for batters in a big way," Chopra said.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener feels SRH can sign ex-PBKS skipper Agarwal and former Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Stokes at the mini-auction. "I see Mayank Agarwal going to them. They might run towards Manish Pandey as well. They might want to pick Ben Stokes, they can keep him as well, because they have a lot of money and they don't need bowlers," the former Indian opener added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl mayank agarwal ben stokes sunrisers hyderabad punjab kings rajasthan royals + 4 more
ipl mayank agarwal ben stokes sunrisers hyderabad punjab kings rajasthan royals + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out