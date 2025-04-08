'I started crying during Champions Trophy practice session': Shreyas Iyer's 'shocking' unheard story

India batter Shreyas Iyer found himself frustrated, angry and in tears at the practice nets on his first day in Dubai, just few days before the start of the Champions Trophy in February. Iyer had expected to pick things up right where he had left off in the home series against England that preceded, but he was rather "shocked" at his own emotions as he struggled to accustom himself to the conditions in Dubai. Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in ICC Champions Trophy(AP)

Speaking on an episode of Kandid with Kings, Iyer was responding to a question on when he last cried. But as predicted by many, the Champions Trophy turned out to be the tournament for Iyer. He ended India's victorious campaign as their highest run-getter, scoring 243 runs in five innings at 48.60. Overall, he was the second-highest run-scorer, only behind New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (263 runs).

"Last time I cried was during the Champions Trophy, first practice session. Like literally crying, crying. Because I batted in the nets, and it didn't go well. I was so angry with myself that I started crying. And I was also shocked at the fact that I don't cry that easily," he said.

Iyer struggled at the nets despite an impressive three-match outing against England at home. He scored 181 runs in three games, which once again ended the debate around his No. 4 batting spot in the Indian line-up.

"I thought I would carry the same flow with me, but the wickets were different and to adapt on the first day itself was an arduous task," Shreyas Iyer said. "When the practice ended, I wanted to practice a little extra and I did not get the chance to do it, so I got angry," he added.

How has Shreyas Iyer fared in IPL 2025?

Iyer carried the momentum into the T20 format, this time for Punjab Kings. At the mega auction last November, he was snapped for a record price of INR 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history, only behind Rishabh Pant, who went to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore. Iyer was later named the captain.

Iyer has not only led from the front with the bat, scoring 159 runs in three innings, comprising two fifties, at a strike rate of 206.49, but also has been an astute captain as Punjab, still chasing their first IPL title, have secured two wins in three games thus far.