Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'I started crying during Champions Trophy practice session': Shreyas Iyer's 'shocking' unheard story

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 08, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Speaking on an episode of Kandid with Kings, Shreyas Iyer was responding to a question on when he last cried.

India batter Shreyas Iyer found himself frustrated, angry and in tears at the practice nets on his first day in Dubai, just few days before the start of the Champions Trophy in February. Iyer had expected to pick things up right where he had left off in the home series against England that preceded, but he was rather "shocked" at his own emotions as he struggled to accustom himself to the conditions in Dubai.

Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in ICC Champions Trophy(AP)
Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in ICC Champions Trophy(AP)

Speaking on an episode of Kandid with Kings, Iyer was responding to a question on when he last cried. But as predicted by many, the Champions Trophy turned out to be the tournament for Iyer. He ended India's victorious campaign as their highest run-getter, scoring 243 runs in five innings at 48.60. Overall, he was the second-highest run-scorer, only behind New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (263 runs).

"Last time I cried was during the Champions Trophy, first practice session. Like literally crying, crying. Because I batted in the nets, and it didn't go well. I was so angry with myself that I started crying. And I was also shocked at the fact that I don't cry that easily," he said.

Iyer struggled at the nets despite an impressive three-match outing against England at home. He scored 181 runs in three games, which once again ended the debate around his No. 4 batting spot in the Indian line-up.

"I thought I would carry the same flow with me, but the wickets were different and to adapt on the first day itself was an arduous task," Shreyas Iyer said. "When the practice ended, I wanted to practice a little extra and I did not get the chance to do it, so I got angry," he added.

How has Shreyas Iyer fared in IPL 2025?

Iyer carried the momentum into the T20 format, this time for Punjab Kings. At the mega auction last November, he was snapped for a record price of INR 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history, only behind Rishabh Pant, who went to Lucknow Super Giants for 27 crore. Iyer was later named the captain.

Iyer has not only led from the front with the bat, scoring 159 runs in three innings, comprising two fifties, at a strike rate of 206.49, but also has been an astute captain as Punjab, still chasing their first IPL title, have secured two wins in three games thus far.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with Mi vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with Mi vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'I started crying during Champions Trophy practice session': Shreyas Iyer's 'shocking' unheard story
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On