New Delhi [India], : India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reflected on his move to Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League mega auction and said that he deserved this price. "I think I deserve this price": Yuzvendra Chahal after joining Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025

Chahal was roped in by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

For Chahal, there was first a huge bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings and then between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants . Eventually, he was roped in by PBKS for ₹18 crore.

Chahal is the chart-topping bowler in the league, owning the most wickets by an Indian in T20is and by any bowler in the IPL. In 80 T20Is he has taken 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 with best figures of 6/25. Also in overall T20s, he has taken 354 wickets in 305 matches.

Speaking exclusively on JioCinema, Chahal said that he was "nervous and anxious" during the time of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

"I was quite nervous and anxious because this amount is what I got in the last three seasons combined. I think I deserve this price, and I am very excited," Chahal was quoted in a release from JioCinema as saying.

The India spinner added that he has a strong bond with Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh and is excited to play with them in the Punjab-based franchise in the upcoming season.

"I'm excited as my bond with Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh is strong, and I will also get to learn a lot from Ricky Ponting sir. At least I'm closer to home now. It was Jaipur initially, and now it will be Chandigarh," he added.

Chahal remains the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru , even after departing in 2021 following a tenure that began in 2014. In 113 matches for RCB, he took 139 wickets at an average of 22.03, with a best of 4/25.

Since joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022, Chahal has helped the team reach the playoffs twice in three seasons. He is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, amassing 205 wickets in 160 matches at an average of 22.44, with a best of 5/44. He won the Purple Cap in 2022, his debut season with RR, securing 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51, with best figures of 5/40.

Punjab Kings finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2014 when they finished as runners-up.

