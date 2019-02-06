I think these teams are hot favourites: Shane Warne names sides which could win World Cup

It is the World Cup year and the different teams are trying to identify the best possible players and devise tactics to put their best foot forward in the marquee competition.

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne, who knows a thing of two about winning World Cups, has named his favourites. The legendary spinner has picked India and England as the two sides to watch out for. Also, he has not yet given up on Australia and pins all his hopes on the selectors.

“As I’m putting my #worldcup squad together for my column, I really believe Aust can win it again. As we have the players for the conditions, match winners etc. I think England & India go in as hot favourites, but if the selectors play their part - then the Aussies can 100% win!” - Warne Tweeted.

As I’m putting my #worldcup squad together for my column, I really believe Aust can win it again. As we have the players for the conditions, match winners etc. I think England & India go in as hot favourites, but if the selectors play their part - then the Aussies can 100% win ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 5, 2019

India have been in hot form in ODIs and England have been a rampant force ever since they revamped the approach after the ouster from the 2015 edition.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Ravi Shastri rated India’s Australia Test series win over 1983 World Cup triumph

India have been grappling to find a solution to the number 4 conundrum, and the innings played by Ambati Rayudu has given the management a massive shot in the arm. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes that the right-hander has now done enough to win a spot in the playing XI.

“Rayudu played well. He fizzled out in the middle but has played well overall and I think he will go to the WC and he will play in India after this and he will score runs and go to the WC. This is a settled team and the 14-15 core of the team is settled and I hope all these players are fit come the World Cup and this team will be a strong team,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India TV.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 09:09 IST