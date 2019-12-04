‘I think we did our best’: MSK Prasad says he does not regret end of tenure before T20I World Cup

cricket

The outgoing chairman of Indian cricket team’s selection committee MSK Prasad has said that he has no regrets over leaving the post just a year before the T20I World Cup. After the BCCI AGM meeting on Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke to media and noted that there will be no extension of tenures for any of the five members in the Prasad-led selection committee. Speaking in an interview to India Today, Prasad said that he did his best to create a good bench strength.

“That [extension of tenures] is not up to me to talk. BCCI will do whatever it deems fit. Whatever the policy is, the BCCI has to follow,” he said.

On being questioned whether he has any regrets, the former Indian cricketer added: “I don’t think so (regret ending tenure just a year before T20 World Cup). For everything, there is a time factor. Whatever time that you have, you should look to give your best. We have done it, I think.”

He further said: “We have left enough bench strength. If the team can get the combinations right, I am sure India will win the T20 World Cup next year.”

After the BCCI meeting, on Sunday, Ganguly had said there would be a new chairman of selectors soon. “Those whose tenure is over is over,” he had said. MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015 and their four-year tenure has come to an end. Former chief selector Dilip Vengsakar, meanwhile, has emerged as a possible contender from West Zone and if the CAC agrees, he could be a strong candidate for the chairman of selectors’ post.

During Vengsarkar’s first stint as chief selector, Ganguly had made a comeback for the South Africa tour in 2006-07.

The T20I World Cup will begin from 18th October next year.