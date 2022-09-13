‘I thought English cricket had a lot of talent but…’: Brendon McCullum

England cricket has undergone a dramatic turnaround ever since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach. Their Test team had their shoulders down with defeats in the Ashes and in the West Indies. But since then the Three Lions have got their chins up with six Test wins out of seven in this summer under new coach McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

In the recent series against South Africa, they came from behind to win the three-match series 2-1. England hammered New Zealand 3-0 and registered a record breaking chase in the rescheduled Test against India to level the series 2-2.

McCullum heaped praises for the English unit after their stellar show against South Africa, claiming he is surprised by the immense talent the unit possess. "I thought English cricket had a lot of talent but it's got a lot more than I thought," said McCullum while talking to the BBC.

"I knew these guys were good but they are a lot better than I thought. It is a very privileged position to be in to go and help these guys perform. It has been an absolute thrill. There are still big challenges in the next couple of years but for now it has been a pretty successful summer," he added.

Buoyed by the recent success against top teams, Stokes talked about the Ashes series, where the Three Lions would look to avenge their 4-0 defeat in the last edition. "When you know you've got an Ashes coming up very soon, it's hard not to look at it, especially with how the last Ashes trip went," said Stokes.

"...I'm excited by the Ashes next summer, especially with the way in which we're playing," he added.

