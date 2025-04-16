'I used to score 50s. But since I became a finisher...': Out-of-favour India star breaks down shift from 'opener' role

In a sport where milestones are celebrated with huge fanfare, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's designated finisher, Jitesh Sharma, has adapted strongly to the role of finisher after being an opener for a large part of his career. The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, once a prolific top-order batter, has come to terms with the reality of his new role – one that often denies him the luxury of personal landmarks but places him at the heart of RCB’s push for glory. RCB players in action during IPL 2025(PTI)

“Now everyone seems to be a finisher,” Jitesh said in an episode of RCB Bold Diaries, offering a candid insight into the challenges of batting in the lower middle order.

“But it’s a difficult job to bat at No.6, No.7 because ever since I started finishing, I haven’t scored a fifty. I was an opener. Earlier, I used to score fifties and centuries.”

His explosive 40 off 19 balls in RCB’s recent 12-run win over Mumbai Indians was a prime example of how traditional milestones can’t always measure value in T20 cricket. “I used to enjoy raising my bat when I reached a milestone,” he reflected.

“But ever since I became a finisher, I never got a chance to make a fifty. (It has mostly been) 10 balls, 30 runs. 20 balls, 40 runs.

“For us, these scores have become 50. If you do 60–70 in 30 balls, it’s like a 100. And I am happy, very happy doing, if the team wins,” he added.

Jitesh on WK role

Jitesh’s role behind the stumps has also sharpened his awareness of match situations.

“Your mind definitely gets tired. The advantage is that you can control the game from there. You get an idea about what your team’s bowlers can do on a wicket. You can read other big batters; that’s also an advantage,” he said.

“When a new batsman takes four to six balls, he understands the wicket. I understand that in two balls, because I’ve kept the wicket before.”

RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik, himself a master of the finisher’s craft, sees immense potential in Jitesh. “He’s always hungry to learn… If I work with him for a year or two, I feel that I can touch the limits with Jitesh,” Karthik said.

For now, Jitesh Sharma is happy being RCB’s silent force — one clutch cameo at a time.