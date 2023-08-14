'I want calm, I want peace': Rohit Sharma's hilarious takedown of Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal

With the 2023 World Cup approaching, the Indian team is scrambling to put together a steady eleven for the big tournament that they are hosting. Among the candidates to make it to the squad are wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Apart from being match-winners on their day, the pair are also known for being the funny ones in the team, something that is seen in the videos that the BCCI puts out of the team while they are travelling or doing their photo shoots. Rohit also had a hilarious response when asked who he prefers to face among Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi. (PTI)

Captain Rohit Sharma himself admitted hilariously that he'd rather not be sitting with either of them before a match if he wants to be calm. "None because before I go to the game, I want calm, I want peace, and none of these guys bring any of those, so none," said Rohit in a video posted on the Instagram page of the International Cricket Council when asked who among them would he choose to sit in the team bus before a match.

When asked which one he prefers among India's 1983 World Cup win and the one in 2011, Rohit said: "I would prefer both actually." Another hilarious moment came when was asked who he would prefer facing among fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and Mitchell Starc of Australia. “None. Both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball. Can swing the ball, quite fast.” He however did say that he prefers facing pacers more than spinners.

India's contentious No.4 spot

India have been handed a problem of plenty once again before a major tournament but they seem to be suffering from it rather than having an advantage. Tilak Varma has now joined in the race to take the No.4 spot for which Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, if fit, are among those in contention. While Rohit earlier hadn't given away if Tilak is being considered for the squad, he was all praise for the youngsters after his impressive performances against the West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series which India lost. It was Tilak's maiden assignment with the Indian team.

"He looks very promising. I have seen him for two years now, he has got the hunger, and that is the most important thing," Rohit said. "In him I can see, for the age that he is of, he is quite matured. He knows his batting so well. When I speak with him I understand that the boy knows his batting – where he has to hit, what he has to do in that period.

"That is all that I will say about him, I do not know about the World Cup and all, but definitely the guy is talented and he showed it in these few games that he has played for India," he added.

