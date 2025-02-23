'I want Pakistan to win. Maza aayega...': Former India cricketer's shocking wish on blockbuster Champions Trophy match

After making a winning start to the 2025 Champions Trophy with a comprehensive win against Bangladesh earlier this week in Dubai, India will aim to secure their semifinal berth when they meet arch-rival Pakistan in their second Group A game at the same venue on Sunday. However, before the blockbuster clash at the Dubai International Stadium, a former India cricketer made a shocking statement, backing Pakistan to win the contest. Pakistan will face India on Sunday in Dubai

While India head into the game with a win, Pakistan is in a do-or-die situation after losing their tournament opener against New Zealand on Wednesday in Karachi. Another loss could virtually eliminate the defending champions in the Champions Trophy's group stage.

But besides the backing of their countrymen, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side also has the support of veteran India cricketer Atul Wassan to pull off an upset in Dubai against India. He explained that he only wants Pakistan to win to maintain a certain contest in the Champions Trophy.

"I want Pakistan to win. Maza aayega (it will be fun, tournament-wise). If you don't let Pakistan win, then what will you do? If Pakistan wins, then it becomes a contest. There should be an equal fight," he told ANI.

No Fakhar Zaman for Pakistan

The host nation also suffered a significant blow during their opening game against New Zealand, which they lost by 60 runs. Their premier batsman, Fakhar Zaman, sustained a muscle injury and was ruled out of the tournament. Zaman had smashed a stunning century in Pakistan's last meeting with India in the Champions Trophy, eight years back, a knock which helped his team claim a maiden title. Imam-ul-Haq was named as Fakhar's replacement.

That loss in 2017 was India's last defeat to Pakistan in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma's men have since won five of the previous six games against their greatest rivals, with one rained off. They last met in a one-day game at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.