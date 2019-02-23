I want to dominate like all big players do: Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari’s composure on his first trip to Australia as a Test player was impressive. After scoring a fighting half-century on debut in England, the 25-year-old middle-order batsman, a prolific domestic run-getter with the best first-class average among current players in the world, has grown as reliable player for India.

The Andhra batsman talks about his experience so far and on the road ahead. Excerpts:

You had eight years of domestic experience before getting an India call-up…

A Test call-up is something you earn playing Ranji and not IPL or any shorter format competitions. You have to keep persisting and scoring in the Ranji Trophy. Once I went into the Test squad, I knew I had lot of cricket behind me which I played for India A and Ranji Trophy.

Despite your consistency, you were snubbed many times in IPL auctions?

Initially, I felt bad. But when it happened year after year, I realised these are not in my control. My seniors said if I get an India call-up, IPL contract will be a by-product and that is what happened as I got selected by Delhi Capitals.

You were part of the 2012 U-19 World Cup winning team but made your senior India debut at 24?

If you play in the U-19 Indian team it will somewhat help you have that recognition. But as a player it will not help much because there is a huge gap between U-19, Ranji Trophy or international level. You have to grow as a player very quickly to get into the state side and then further. After U-19, I worked hard for close to 4-5 years. Virat (Kohli) was exceptional to get India call up very early after U-19 but I had to really work hard to get selected for the senior team because of many reasons.

How is international cricket different?

It is a combination of a lot of things. First thing is the pressure from outside. As a player you don’t want to let it affect you. In domestic cricket, you tend to get easy runs after a while, but in international cricket you have to keep working hard, keep believing that you belong to that level - you won’t get easy runs.

What was the team management’s brief in Australia? You had to open the Boxing Day test too…

They told me bat at No 6 and that’s where I played in the second Test. But when the openers were not clicking, I was told to open in the third Test. The management had confidence in me. Then Rohit was not there in the third Test and I was again told to bat at No 6. I wasn’t complaining. I thought it was an exciting opportunity to walk out to bat in front of that huge MCG. It was a chance to prove my skills. I did decent but run-wise I would have loved to score a 50 or 100.

How do you take this forward?

The management liked the way I was composed wherever I played, in Australia or England. Honestly, I think I can deliver in a big way. I am looking forward to the Tests that are coming up after the World Cup. Now that I have tasted international cricket, I don’t just want to contribute to the team’s success, I want to dominate like all big players do.

Are you insecure about competition for an India team spot?

I take pride in how I played in the four Tests. I just want to raise my standard. That is the attitude I want to carry. If the management thinks I will add value to the team, I will be selected.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 14:46 IST