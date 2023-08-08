Watch - 'I want to marry him': Ramiz Raja's cringeworthy remark for Babar Azam on live TV sends shockwaves

Babar Azam is having quite the blast in the ongoing Lanka Premier League. Representing the Colombo Strikers, the Pakistan captain is warming up for the Asia Cup in style by putting up a string of impressive scores in Sri Lanka. In 4 innings, Babar has notched up scores of 7, 59, 41 to go with a scintillating century against the Galle Titans on Monday. Babar struck a 104 off just 59 balls including 8 fours and 5 sixes as the Titans chased down 189 off the penultimate ball of the match. Ramiz Raja and Babar Azam after last year's T20 World Cup final.(Getty)

With every eye-catching knock, Babar's popularity is rising. He is already being talked about in the same sentence as the Fab 4 of world cricket and with a long career ahead, greatness awaits the Pakistan captain. Babar has won over fans with his sheer brilliance and no matter what people say about his captaincy credentials, as a batter, he is pure class. In fact, so mesmerising is Babar's batting that it swept former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja off his feet, to an extent that he couldn't help but come up with one of the most cringeworthy remarks ever made by an on-air commentator.

During the game, when Babar reached his half-century, Ramiz, who was doing commentary, simply could not keep calm and said: "Fifty in security, class and quality. Calmness. He is your guy in such a situation. He can bat deep in the innings. I absolutely love him… Yeah, want to marry him."

Watch the video below:

Ramiz's comment on live TV, which was said in jest, spread like wildfire. His praise for Babar didn't stop there as throughout his innings, the former Pakistan batter expressed his effusive admiration by using sentences such as "Babar is the Rolls-Royce of batting" and "the whole of Pakistan switched on their TV sets to see their captain Babar Azam". It is important to note that Ramiz was in awe of Babar during his tenure as PCB chairman, with his backing of the Pakistan captain drawing both appreciation and flak from the media and public.

Babar Azam now next only to Chris Gayle

Babar on Monday became only the 2nd batter ever to hit 10 T20 centuries, the only other being Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss obviously leads the charts with 22 centuries, but at just 28 years old, Babar has left behind the likes of modern-day greats such as David Warner and Virat Kohli.

"We started off well, Later we tried to manage the run rates. I thought 190-200 was a good score. At the back of the mind, was trying to build my partnerships," Babar said after leading the Strikers to a 7-wicket win.

