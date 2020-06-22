‘I was emotional’: When young Prithvi Shaw received a special gift from Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

India rising star Prithvi shaw has been making headwaves ever since he was a teenager. The right-hander had scored 546 runs when he was 14-year-old in a Harris Shield match at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, which brought him into much limelight at a young age. In a recent interview, Shaw recalled the special innings in which he had struck 85 fours and 5 sixes, and said the opposition’s wicketkeeper was frustrated.

“At that time I wasn’t even at 500. I was playing at 300. And he wasn’t getting the ball at all. The poor thing kept squatting behind me, waiting for a ball,” Shaw told Cricbuzz on their latest episode of Youtube chat show Spicy Pitch. Shaw further recalled that the keeper said “I am not coming tomorrow”.

The 20-year-old further went on to recall his first meeting with legend Sachin Tendulkar when he was eight years-old.

“When I was 8 years old he (Tendulkar) came to MIG. That’s all I remember. He was watching from somewhere but I didn’t know till he said something. When he gave me the bat, I was feeling emotional. He wished me good luck and said ‘I hope you score tons of runs with this bat’.”

Shaw further recalled his the 2017 Ranji Trophy semifinal for Mumbai in 2017. He was unable to get going in the first innings of the match, when an advice from Sachin helped him find his footing in the 2nd innings. “I was nervous, because playing Ranji Trophy was an aim, it was a goal,” he said.

“Chandu Sir had a message from Sachin Sir at that time. It read ‘Tell him to play how he always plays. Nothing different and it’ll win the game for us’,” he added.

Shaw went on to hammer 120 runs in the 2nd innings, and helped Mumbai to a six-wicket win in the match to advance to the final.

Shaw made his international debut for India in the Test series against West Indies, in which he slammed a hundred in his first match. He also won the man of the series trophy in that series. “I had to give a speech there (in the dressing room)”, reveals Shaw. “Actually three speeches. One before my Test debut, one after I got the Man of the Match and then after getting Man of the Series.”