"I was not very confident..": Virat opens up on lean patch during T20 World Cup following title win

Following his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph, star India batter Virat Kohli admitted that he was not feeling very confident during his lean patch in the tournament.

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Following the game, during the post-match presentation, Virat said, "Just happy we were able to get the job done and really it is hard to explain the emotions I felt after the game. I knew what kind of mindset I was in. I was not very confident in the last few games. I was not feeling really good out there. But when God has to bless you with something he shows in ways that you cannot imagine and that is why I said I am grateful and humbled right now and I bow my head. It has been difficult and hence the emotions of the game went as well and the way we came back and the kind of character the guys showed it's really difficult to hold things back. I think it's going to sink in a little later, the emotions are going to come to the surface a little later more but it is just an amazing day and I could not be more thankful."

Virat also announced his retirement from T20Is following the win.

After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81.

Virat has ended the ongoing edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ends the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat and Axar Patel of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh , Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

