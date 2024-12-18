Coimbatore [India], : Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday commented on the retirement of talismanic spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from international cricket, wishing him a fulfilling life ahead. I wish and pray for Ashwin to have a great life even after his retirement: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Ashwin's decision to retire took many by surprise as he walked out alongside India captain Rohit Sharma to announce the end of his international career. Signs of the announcement were evident when a camera captured a heartfelt moment between Ashwin and Virat Kohli during the final day of the Test match.

Ashwin, visibly emotional, was embraced by Kohli, making it clear that a significant announcement was imminent after the match concluded.

Since news of his retirement broke, an outpouring of wishes has celebrated Ashwin's illustrious career.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan praised Ashwin, calling him one of India's finest bowlers. He also commended Ashwin's batting skills.

"Ashwin is one of the best bowlers India has ever had. He can bowl in Australia and take wickets, he can bowl in India and take wickets, and he is a great batsman as well. I wish and pray for Ashwin to have a great life even after his retirement," the Governor told reporters.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, with red-ball cricket becoming his forte. Over 106 Tests, he claimed a staggering 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.

In Tests, Ashwin played 23 matches against Australia, picking up 115 wickets at an economy rate of 2.71.

The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, claiming 29 wickets in the 2020-21 edition.

Ashwin's achievements in Test cricket include numerous records that are difficult to surpass. He remains the fastest Indian to reach 350 Test wickets and is India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format, with 537 scalps at an economy rate of 2.83.

