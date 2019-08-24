‘I would definitely be playing the IPL’: Ambati Rayudu takes u-turn on retirement plans

cricket

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:35 IST

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who recently called time on his career after failing to seal a spot in the Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019, has hinted at a possible return to white-ball cricket. Following injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar, Indian selectors opted to bring in Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal respectively despite Rayudu being on the stand by list. Subsequently, Rayudu announced his retirement from all form of the game.

Also Read: Bumrah shatters records, beats R Ashwin to achieve huge milestone

However, it seems that Rayudu has had a change of heart as he has now said that he will take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu, who is currently taking part in TNCA League for Grand Slams, said his priority is to get back to full fitness.

“I would definitely be playing the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and make a comeback into white ball cricket,” Rayudu told reporters. “My priority now is to get back into peak fitness.”

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup. Declared the preferred No.4 batsman by captain Virat Kohli, Rayudu was ignored as all-rounder Vijay Shankar got the nod in India’s final squad.

Also Read: Chastising ridicule away, Ishant Sharma conjures heart, body and spirit

Rayudu reacted on his omission with a sarcastic tweet that he would watch the World Cup wearing 3D glasses, in an obvious reference to chief selector Prasad’s defence of Vijay Shankar’s selection.

“I wouldn’t say it was an emotional decision because I worked very hard for the World Cup in the last four years. You are bound to be disappointed and I felt it was time (to retire). The decision that I took was not because of rejection or anything else. You work towards something and when you don’t get it, you feel it’s time to move on,” Rayudu said.

Rayudu was also quizzed if he still wants to don the blue of India in the shortest format, despite retiring from all forms of the game last month.

“I haven’t thought that far yet. I need to take it step-by-step and see how things pan out in the coming months,” the 34-year-old said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 17:31 IST