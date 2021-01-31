'I would instead let Kohli do all his batting': Former Australia all-rounder backs Ajinkya Rahane to captain India

India's historic 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia has reignited the debate related to India's captaincy. Without Virat Kohli, India played arguably their best Test series of all time under Ajinkya Rahane. Under Kohli, India were steamrolled in Adelaide, before Rahane led the team with defiance in the remaining three Tests.

Also Read | 'One of the best timers of the ball': Cheteshwar Pujara lauds India youngster

This led to fans and ex-cricketers clamouring for Rahane's appointment as India's full-time captain, despite ignoring the fact that Kohli is India's most successful Test captain with 33 wins.

Shane Lee, the former Australia all-rounder, has thrown his weight behind Rahane, saying under him, the team looks a lot more relaxed. Despite praising Kohli for the culture he has inculcated in the team in terms of fitness, Lee feels the Indian players are almost afraid of him, which is not the case with Rahane.

Also Read | Kohli one of the best, but we need to build on our own strengths: Broad

"You look at Rahane, as a captain, mate he is 10 out of 10 in this series. He's been fantastic and he's led that Indian team really well," Lee said on the 'Afternoon Sport' podcast.

"Look, I think for the team he is… and I would have him as captain. Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all time. But I just feel that he is almost revered by the players within the team. They're almost scare to put a foot out of line. He demanded absolute professionalism from the Indian team. The players had to be fit, they had to great in field and good catching, but they almost appear a bit scared. I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane."

Lee added that if it was up to him, he would have no hesitancy is appointing Rahane as India's captain, while allowing Kohli to flourish as a batsman. "Will Kohli give up the captaincy? I doubt it. If I was an Indian selector, and I'm not, but if I was, I would have Rahane captain the team and instead let Kohli go and do all his batting. And I think the team would function a lot better. But time would tell," the former all-rounder added.