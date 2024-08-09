New Delhi [India], : Legendary Australian batter and skipper Ricky Ponting ruled out the possibility of taking up the job as England men's team white-ball coach following departure of Matthew Mott, saying that international cricket jobs are not for him considering where he is at in his life right now. "I wouldn't ever consider doing that....": Ponting on taking up England white-ball coach job

The recent departure of Mott as England's white-ball coach after failures to defend both white-ball ICC titles has left a vacancy in one of the most highly-sought roles in world cricket and a host of former players and leading coaches - including Ponting - have already had their name linked to the job by cricket media.

Ponting turned down approaches from England to coach their Test side prior to Kiwi Brendon McCullum accepting the job, and the Australia legend recently finished a seven-year tenure in charge of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, as per ICC.

But Ponting hosed down any links to the job when speaking with host Sanjana Ganesan on the most recent episode of The ICC Review, revealing he currently has too much on his plate despite the recent departure from Delhi.

"No, I would not ever consider doing that actually," Ponting remarked on being asked if he would consider the England white-ball coaching position.

"I am on record saying that international jobs for me right now are not really where my life is at as there's just so much more time taken up with an international job," he added.

The Australian legend said that he has other work commitments, like commentary and also wants to spend some quality time with his family as well.

"I have got other commitments as well, with my TV work and things that I do and also trying to balance that out with having a decent amount of home time, which I have not had much of the last couple of years anyway," said Ponting.

"Coaching other international teams is one thing, coaching England for an Australian is probably something slightly different, but right now there is sort of enough on my plate as I have got a bit more coming up in the next couple of months in the UK. Australia has got some white-ball stuff coming up over there which I will go and commentate, so no, right now if my name was on the list they can actually take it off," he concluded.

In their most recent assignment, England defeated West Indies by 3-0 in a home Test series. England's next Test assignment against Sri Lanka will start from August 21 onwards.

