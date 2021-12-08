IAF Chopper Crash: Kohli, Yuvraj, Kumble lead tributes to late Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other martyrs

The nation of India was dealt with a severe shock on Wednesday when India’s first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, 63, his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat, and 11 others were killed on Wednesday noon in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Cooonor in Tamil Nadu. Soon after the news was made official by IAF, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble, and VVS Laxman led tributes on Twitter.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj posted a tweet which read: "Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers.

Legendary batter Sachin tweeted:

Virat Kohli's tweet read: “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members”

Former India batter Laxman said in a tweet: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti. Jai Hind"

India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted: “Deeply shocked by the tragic news about the helicopter crash near Conoor. My deepest condolences on the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat sir and all other persons who have lost life in this incident. #RIPBipinRawat”

बेहद दुखद! सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत की दुखद शहादत एक झकझोर देने वाली खबर है।

The Rawats are survived by their two daughters Kritika and Tarini.

The only survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is under medical treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington. Rawat had survived a chopper crash in February 2015 in India’s North-east.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the IAF said in a statement.

The dead include Rawat’s defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder and his staff officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, officials said. Fourteen people, including the chopper’s crew, were on board the Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopter.

Rawat was on a visit to the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington to address the faculty and student officers there. Singh, the sole survivor and a decorated pilot, is a staff member at DSSC.