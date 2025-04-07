Ian Bishop roasts Ambati Rayudu, drops truth bomb during cheeky banter: ‘They are very very pro CSK…’

Chennai Super Kings have witnessed a big slump in the ongoing IPL season; losing three of the first four matches has put the scanners on them. CSK have come under scrutiny for team balance, constant chopping and changes, batting order shuffles and their auction strategy, where they didn't sign a big power-hitter in the middle order. The five-time champions were known for backing their players and sticking with the same combination, but with results not going in their favour, they are forced to do some contrasting things from past seasons. Ambati Rayudu has often seen praising CSK despite their recent slump.(X Image/@RayuduAmbati)

They lack firepower in their batting line-up to match with the other teams, as a result, they have not been able to chase 180-run-plus targets in the last 10 attempts dating back to 2020. The recent results have also put their legendary skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under the scanner. The wicketkeeper batter, who is at the fag end of his career, has been failing to stand up for his team in crucial run chases. The overreliance on Shivam Dube to hit big shots in the middle over has made things worse for them.

Despite the slump, they remained one of the most talked-about franchises, and their former cricketers, who are commentating on IPL 2025, continue to back them to bounce back in the tournament.

Ian Bishop took a dig at a few of them and called them very pro-CSK while bantering with one of them, Ambati Rayudu, in a discussion panel.

Bishop name-dropped Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, and Shane Watson, suggesting that their opinions are biased when the topic is about their ex-team - CSK.

"The CSK guys, right? Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, they are very very pro CSK. CSK have to leave the room before they confess that CSK is not it. Given the success, I understand why there is a strong bond, it's like that umbilical cord can never be cut," Bishop said on ESPN Cricinfo.

‘Rayudu responds to pro CSK tag’

Rayudu, who was part of the discussion, took it sportingly and accepted what Bishop said.

"I mean, unapologetically, we are," Rayudu replied.

The five-time champions need to address this before their away IPL clash against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. They will be desperate to bounce back and put their campaign back on track, but it won't be an easy task as the rejuvenated PBKS look more balanced and have played an aggressive brand of cricket so far.