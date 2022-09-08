ICC announces schedule of T20 World Cup warm-up matches, India to play Australia, New Zealand

India will play two warm-up games against hosts Australia, and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19 at the Gabba in Brisbane respectively before the start of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. According to the warm-up fixtures announced on Thursday by ICC, all 16 participating teams will play two unofficial matches before their respective main rounds.

The warm-up matches will be held in Melbourne and Brisbane for all 16 teams. The First Round teams will play their warm-up fixtures between October 10 and 13 with matches to be divided between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.

The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then take on Netherlands and Sri Lanka play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

Here is the complete schedule of the warm-up matches of ICC T20 World Cup

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba

The Round 1 of the World Cup in which UAE, Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka (Group A), West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe (Group B) have been divided into two groups of four each, will begin on October 16.

Two teams from each group will qualify and join the other top eight ranked teams in the Super 12 stage starting on October 22.

