ICC Awards: India’s Rishabh Pant named ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of 2018

India’s fast-rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was Tuesday named the International Cricket Council’s Emerging Player of the Year in the world body’s annual awards.

The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC’s voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018.

He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December.

He was also the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Tom Latham (New Zealand)

2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)

5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk)

7. Jason Holder (Windies)

8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

9. Nathan Lyon (Australia)

10. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

Scotland’s Calum MacLeod crowned the ICC Associate Player of the Year, Kane Williamson won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award and Kumar Dharmasena is the ICC Umpire of the Year 2018, winning the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:34 IST