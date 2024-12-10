'ICC being ICC': Harbhajan Singh not impressed with Mohammed Siraj being docked match fees for spat with Travis Head

The Adelaide Test between India and Australia saw the visitors suffering a ten-wicket defeat. However, it is not the result that has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide rather it is the on-field incident involving Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj. The duo were recently sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for having a verbal spat in the middle. The Indian pacer received one demerit point and was also docked 20 per cent of his match fees. Australia's Travis Head (R) throws the ball as India's Mohammed Siraj looks on. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)(AFP)

On the other hand, Head also received one demerit point. However, that was the extent of it when it came to the Australian middle-order batter. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has now given his take on the apex cricketing body handing out fines, saying that ICC is a bit too strict on players.

However, he also expressed his desire to see the matter coming to a close now as ICC has already given punishment to the two, and hence cricket fans should be more concerned about the competitive Border-Gavaskar Trophy rather than the controversies.

“Well, I think ICC is a bit too strict on players. These things happen in the ground. Obviously, forget what has happened and move forward. The players have patched up and talked to each other," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

"Anyways, ICC being ICC has sanctioned the players. Let’s put that aside now and let’s move forward which is obviously, Brisbane. Let’s focus on cricket rather than all these controversies. Enough is enough,” he added.

India spinner Piyush Chawla also agreed with Harbhajan saying that this should be the end of the matter as both players have received sanctions from the ICC.

"You can't really say who was wrong, who was right here. What I feel is that this should be the end of this thing right now. There's no on this thing to the next match or the fourth test match, and just that, what I feel personally is, that things will definitely get heated from the next Test match again, but what incident happened here, should leave it here in Adelaide," said Piyush Chawla.

What happened between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj?

Travis Head hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park and his 140-run knock off just 141 balls helped Australia in gaining a first-innings lead.

However, once Head was bowled by Siraj, the latter gave a fiery send-off. After the close of play on Day 2, Head said that he only said 'well bowled' to Siraj, however, the Indian pacer pointed him to the sheds.

Siraj then gave an interview to broadcaster Star Sports, claiming that Travis Head did not say 'well bowled', saying that the Australian was "lying."

Once Australia registered a win by ten wickets, Siraj and Head seemed to have buried the hatchet as they were seen exchanging pleasantries and a hug.

With Australia's win in Adelaide, the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy stands level at 1-1. India and Australia will now travel to Brisbane for the third Test which is slated to begin on December 14 at the Gabba.