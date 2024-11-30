Lahore [Pakistan], : The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed the International Cricket Council that it will only accept a solution that will concur with its stance, Geo News reported on Saturday. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB to 'only accept' solution that concurs with its stance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India made its stance clear about not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, the PCB has held firm on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

To find a solution for the current predicament around the tournament, ICC called a meeting on Friday with all members to figure out a decisive solution.

Discussions were taken regarding the future of the tournament in the meeting, which reportedly lasted for 15 minutes. In the end, the meeting was adjourned for Saturday.

Sources told Geo News that the recent development has come before another ICC meeting, which was reportedly supposed to be held on Saturday but couldn't be conducted. They also added that progress on the matter will be made after the ICC gives a reasonable and viable formula while stating, "Pakistan's stance is unchanged ."

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

With the hybrid model always in play, the PCB chairman had previously brushed away the idea of hosting the tournament in such a fashion. Recently, he promised that the board is trying to do what is best for Pakistan cricket.

"Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman, and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.