ICC Champions Trophy Full Schedule 2025, Live Streaming On TV and Digital, Full Squads Of All Teams
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full schedule, squads of all eight teams live streaming details and all facts you need to know.
The Champions Trophy 2025 is one sleep away. Eight top teams of the world - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa - will square off to receive the white jacket (a blazer awarded to the winning members of the Champions Trophy). Even though Pakistan are the original host, matches involving India, including a semi-final, will be played in Dubai. The tournament, which returns after eight years, will kickstart with the hosts, who are also the defending champions, Pakistan, taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19.
The teams are split into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals.
The squads of all eight teams, groups and fixtures are as follows:
CHAMPIONS TROPHY GROUPS
Group A: Pakistan (hosts), India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: FULL SQUADS OF ALL TEAMS
Pakistan Champions Trophy Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Coach: Aaqib Javed (interim)
Best performance: Champions (2017)
India Champions Trophy Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy
Coach: Gautam Gambhir
Best performance: Champions (2002, 2013)
Bangladesh Champions Trophy Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana
Coach: Phil Simmons
Best performance: Semi-finals (2017)
New Zealand Champions Trophy Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
Coach: Gary Stead
Best performance: Champions (2000)
Afghanistan Champions Trophy Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran
Coach: Jonathan Trott
Best performance: Debutants (2025)
England Champions Trophy Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
Coach: Brendon McCullum
Best performance: Runners-up (2004, 2013)
Australia Champions Trophy Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Best performance: Champions (2006, 2009)
South Africa Champions Trophy Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch
Coach: Rob Walter
Best performance: Champions (1998)
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 FULL SCHEDULE
February 19 - Pakistan v New Zealand (Karachi, Pakistan) 2.30 PM IST
February 20 - Bangladesh v India (Dubai, UAE) 2.30 PM IST
February 21 - Afghanistan v South Africa (Karachi) 2.30 PM IST
February 22 - Australia v England (Lahore, Pakistan) 2.30 PM IST
February 23 - Pakistan v India (Dubai) 2.30 PM IST
February 24 - Bangladesh v New Zealand (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) 2.30 PM IST
February 25 - Australia v South Africa (Rawalpindi) 2.30 PM IST
February 26 - Afghanistan v England (Lahore) 2.30 PM IST
February 27 - Pakistan v Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) 2.30 PM IST
February 28 - Afghanistan v Australia (Lahore) 2.30 PM IST
March 1 - South Africa v England (Karachi) 2.30 PM IST
March 2 - New Zealand v India (Dubai) 2.30 PM IST
March 4 - Semi-final 1 (Dubai) 2.30 PM IST
March 5 - Semi-final 2 (Lahore) 2.30 PM IST
March 9 - Final (Lahore / Dubai) 2.30 PM IST
ICC Champions Trophy Live Streaming: Where, when and how to watch live matches of Champions Trophy in India, Pakistan, Australia and England
In India, the JioStar network will be the official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy 2025. For the first time ever, the tournament will be streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. JioHotstar will provide live streaming along with four multi-cam feeds. On television, in addition to the English feed, coverage will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada across Star Sports and Sports18 channels.
In Pakistan, the tournament will be broadcasted on linear TV through PTV and Ten Sports, marking the first global tournament on home soil since 1996. Digital streaming will be available via the Myco and Tamasha apps.
In the MENA region and the UAE, all matches will be available on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with streaming offered through STARZPLAY.
In the UK, fans can watch all 15 matches live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action, with additional digital coverage on SkyGO, NOW, and the Sky Sports App.
For cricket fans in the USA and Canada, WillowTV will broadcast the Champions Trophy, with coverage also available through the Willow by Cricbuzz app, including a Hindi commentary option. Fans in the Caribbean can catch all the action on ESPN Caribbean on TV and stream via the ESPN Play Caribbean app.
In Australia, ICC Cricket is hosted by Amazon on Prime Video, with coverage of the Men’s Champions Trophy also available in Hindi for the first time ever. In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will continue its coverage of ICC events, with streaming available via the Now and SkyGo apps.
South African fans can watch the tournament live on SuperSport, with streaming available on the SuperSport app across South Africa and 52 other Sub-Saharan African territories.
In Bangladesh, Nagorik TV and T Sports will broadcast the Men’s Champions Trophy on linear TV, and the competition will also be available on the Toffee app and website. In Afghanistan, the tournament will be available on linear TV via ATN.
Sri Lankan fans can follow the ICC event through Maharaja TV's coverage on TV1 and digital broadcasts on Sirasa.