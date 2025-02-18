ICC Champions Trophy Full Schedule 2025, Live Streaming On TV and Digital, Full Squads Of All Teams

The Champions Trophy 2025 is one sleep away. Eight top teams of the world - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa - will square off to receive the white jacket (a blazer awarded to the winning members of the Champions Trophy). Even though Pakistan are the original host, matches involving India, including a semi-final, will be played in Dubai. The tournament, which returns after eight years, will kickstart with the hosts, who are also the defending champions, Pakistan, taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. A billboard in Lahore advertising the Champions Trophy with India skipper Rohit Sharma (2L).(HT_PRINT)

The teams are split into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The squads of all eight teams, groups and fixtures are as follows:

CHAMPIONS TROPHY GROUPS

Group A: Pakistan (hosts), India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: FULL SQUADS OF ALL TEAMS

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan(AFP)

Pakistan Champions Trophy Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Coach: Aaqib Javed (interim)

Best performance: Champions (2017)

India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

India Champions Trophy Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Best performance: Champions (2002, 2013)

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das(PTI)

Bangladesh Champions Trophy Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Coach: Phil Simmons

Best performance: Semi-finals (2017)

New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner (R) and wicketkeeper Tom Latham (C) celebrate with Michael Bracewell.(AFP)

New Zealand Champions Trophy Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Coach: Gary Stead

Best performance: Champions (2000)

Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi(AFP)

Afghanistan Champions Trophy Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Best performance: Debutants (2025)

England's captain Jos Buttler, left, talks to Mark Wood during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack, India, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)

England Champions Trophy Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Coach: Brendon McCullum

Best performance: Runners-up (2004, 2013)

Australia's captain Steve Smith(AFP)

Australia Champions Trophy Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Best performance: Champions (2006, 2009)

South Africa's Temba Bavuma(AP)

South Africa Champions Trophy Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Coach: Rob Walter

Best performance: Champions (1998)

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 FULL SCHEDULE

February 19 - Pakistan v New Zealand (Karachi, Pakistan) 2.30 PM IST

February 20 - Bangladesh v India (Dubai, UAE) 2.30 PM IST

February 21 - Afghanistan v South Africa (Karachi) 2.30 PM IST

February 22 - Australia v England (Lahore, Pakistan) 2.30 PM IST

February 23 - Pakistan v India (Dubai) 2.30 PM IST

February 24 - Bangladesh v New Zealand (Rawalpindi, Pakistan) 2.30 PM IST

February 25 - Australia v South Africa (Rawalpindi) 2.30 PM IST

February 26 - Afghanistan v England (Lahore) 2.30 PM IST

February 27 - Pakistan v Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) 2.30 PM IST

February 28 - Afghanistan v Australia (Lahore) 2.30 PM IST

March 1 - South Africa v England (Karachi) 2.30 PM IST

March 2 - New Zealand v India (Dubai) 2.30 PM IST

March 4 - Semi-final 1 (Dubai) 2.30 PM IST

March 5 - Semi-final 2 (Lahore) 2.30 PM IST

March 9 - Final (Lahore / Dubai) 2.30 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy Live Streaming: Where, when and how to watch live matches of Champions Trophy in India, Pakistan, Australia and England

In India, the JioStar network will be the official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy 2025. For the first time ever, the tournament will be streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. JioHotstar will provide live streaming along with four multi-cam feeds. On television, in addition to the English feed, coverage will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada across Star Sports and Sports18 channels.

In Pakistan, the tournament will be broadcasted on linear TV through PTV and Ten Sports, marking the first global tournament on home soil since 1996. Digital streaming will be available via the Myco and Tamasha apps.

In the MENA region and the UAE, all matches will be available on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with streaming offered through STARZPLAY.

In the UK, fans can watch all 15 matches live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action, with additional digital coverage on SkyGO, NOW, and the Sky Sports App.

For cricket fans in the USA and Canada, WillowTV will broadcast the Champions Trophy, with coverage also available through the Willow by Cricbuzz app, including a Hindi commentary option. Fans in the Caribbean can catch all the action on ESPN Caribbean on TV and stream via the ESPN Play Caribbean app.

In Australia, ICC Cricket is hosted by Amazon on Prime Video, with coverage of the Men’s Champions Trophy also available in Hindi for the first time ever. In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will continue its coverage of ICC events, with streaming available via the Now and SkyGo apps.

South African fans can watch the tournament live on SuperSport, with streaming available on the SuperSport app across South Africa and 52 other Sub-Saharan African territories.

In Bangladesh, Nagorik TV and T Sports will broadcast the Men’s Champions Trophy on linear TV, and the competition will also be available on the Toffee app and website. In Afghanistan, the tournament will be available on linear TV via ATN.

Sri Lankan fans can follow the ICC event through Maharaja TV's coverage on TV1 and digital broadcasts on Sirasa.