News / Cricket / ICC changes verdict on pitch of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Windsor Park

ICC changes verdict on pitch of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Windsor Park

PTI |
Sep 09, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, had initially given a "below average" rating for the track which would have seen the venue receive a demerit point.

The International Cricket Council has come up with an "average" rating for the pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, which hosted the opening Test between West Indies and India in July.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli the dismissal LBW of West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica(AP)
India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli the dismissal LBW of West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica(AP)

Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, had initially given a "below average" rating for the track which would have seen the venue receive a demerit point.

While Cricket West Indies would have had the option to appeal Crowe's verdict in that case, it also would have had to explain to the ICC regarding the sub-standard of the pitch.

The pitch was slow and assisted spin, as batting first the hosts were bundled for 150 with Ravichandran Ashwin bagging a fifer while Ravindra Jadeja taking three.

The visitors managed well with the bat, putting on 421 for the loss of five wickets, thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma scoring 171 and 103 respectively.

However, the Men in Blue ran havoc with the ball again in the second innings, with Ashwin being even more effective, grabbing seven for 71, as they prevailed in the contest by an innings and 141 runs which ended within just three days.

Also, the pitch for the second Test at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, has received an "average" rating, which ended in a rain-marred draw.

Catch all the Latest Asia Cup news and Live score along with Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out