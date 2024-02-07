ICC commits horrendous Hall-of-Fame blunder in honouring New Zealand legends Martin Crowe, Richard Hadlee, Hockley

The International Cricket Council (ICC) invariably commited a huge blunder in their Hall of Fame inductees when it listed New Zealand greats Martin Crowe, Richard Hadlee and Debbie Hockley as Australians. While all three of their profiles were sharp, concise and error-free, it was the wrong nationality that caught the attention of some eagle-eyed fans. All three of them had Australian flags next to their profiles. New Zealand greats Martin Crowe and Richard Hadlee were listed as Australians in the ICC Hall of Fame website(Getty)

Crowe is arguably the greatest New Zealand batter of all time, who holds the Test record for the highest individual score – of 299 – by a Kiwi batter, and was inducted into the HOF in 2015, a year before his passing. "Arguably New Zealand's greatest batsman, Martin Crowe led the line for the Black Caps for 13 years. His 299 was the highest Test score by a Kiwi for over a decade, and he led the side to a Semi Final appearance at the 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup," read Crowe's profile.

Hadlee, needless to say, is considered one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play the game, sharing the honour with legends Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Imran Khan and was the first to take 400 Test wickets. But surprisingly enough, his player description has no mention of knighthood.

"One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Richard Hadlee spearheaded New Zealand's attack for 17 years. He was the first bowler to reach 400 Test wickets, and finished with 431 Test wickets at an outstanding average of 22.29, with 36 5-wicket hauls," Hadlee's profile read, but again had 'Australia' written next to him along with the country's flag.

How their profiles look like

Richard Hadlee's profile had no mention of his knighthood(ICC)

Martin Crowe too has been listed as an Australian(ICC)

Debbie Hockley too is 'Australian' according to the website(ICC)

In 2013, Hockley, a seasoned veteran of 118 ODIs and boasting over 4000 runs, was honoured as the fourth woman inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. Three years later in 2016, she achieved another milestone, becoming the inaugural female president of New Zealand Cricket in its 122-year history.

"A giant in New Zealand women's cricket, Debbie Hockley had a prolific international career. In Tests, she scored 1,301 runs at an average of 52.04, while in ODIs, she scored 4,064 runs at an average of 41.89," was written on his profile with the same glaring error.

Surprisingly enough, no players from other countries – including India, Sri Lanka, Australia – were wrongly listed, which makes one wonder if the profiles were written in a haste, or whether the ICC employee of Australian descent decided to make the latest move in the trans-Tasman culture war, perhaps aiming to align Crowe, Hadlee, and Hockley with Phar Lap.