ICC creates post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines for female cricketers: ‘Protect player welfare’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a historic Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers. The new policy, the first of its kind globally, aims to provide players, cricketing boards, medical professionals, and coaches with a practical framework to support players’ return to cricket after pregnancy. The ICC officially launched its Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers (AP)

“Motherhood and elite cricket should not be seen as mutually exclusive. By providing clear, practical and player-centred guidance, we want to help Member Boards support informed choices, protect player welfare and retain more outstanding talent in the game,” announced a spokesperson for the ICC via a press release.

Also Read: What India must do to seal Women's T20 World Cup semi-final qualification; full scenario explained

With women’s cricket becoming increasingly professional and career opportunities continuing to expand, more players are choosing to start families during their playing careers and return to elite cricket after giving birth. The Guidelines detail medical and physical timelines to help team management safely manage player workloads during and after their pregnancies.

“The growth of women’s cricket must be matched by the environments we create around our players, and the ICC’s Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in supporting female cricketers through every stage of their careers.

Key highlights of the Guidelines The Guidelines function along two lines — medical player care and supporting infrastructure.

Medical care: The Guidelines detail a 6Rs framework — Ready (0-6 weeks), Review (6-8 weeks), Restore (8-16 weeks), Recondition (12-16 weeks+), Return and Refine — across the trajectory of players from the start of their pregnancy to their reintegration into the cricket setup.

Supporting infrastructure: The Guidelines advocate for empathetic provision of practical support, including flexible training timings and routines, access to childcare facilities, and assistance with child-friendly travel arrangements.

ICC Medical Advisory Committee member, and Australia Team Doctor, Dr Philippa Inge, an architect of the Guidelines, said: “What we're aiming to do with this policy is allow Member nations to facilitate the return to cricket for their players. The guidelines serve as a template for Members, and strong support for an athlete returning to cricket post-pregnancy needs to be individualised to the specific needs of them and their family.”

A much-needed step, but gaps remain The Guidelines provide a much-needed, ready-made medical template for smaller or less financially equipped member boards to implement. Crucially, it destigmatises conversations about women's health within high-performance sporting environments. An especially positive step is the recommendation to offer alternative employment (such as coaching or analysis roles) to players during their pregnancies, keeping them engaged and financially supported.

Crucially, though, the Guidelines are just that – recommendatory guidelines, not binding policy, that rely on member boards to adapt them “in line with local legislation”. Players contracted by wealthier associations stand to receive vastly superior financial backing, while stronger labour laws in SENA countries offer players greater protections than in the subcontinent.

Furthermore, the guidelines focus heavily on the medical and practical return but stop short of mandating global baseline financial protections, such as a guaranteed percentage of base salary while on leave. This is a key differentiator from provisions offered in parallel sports.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the WNBA and the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) by FIFA guarantee fixed maternity leave, base salary payment terms, and protection against contractual terminations. The ICC Guidelines fall short here. Further, they do not cover sponsorship protections — the “Allyson Felix” effect, after the American sprinter, who in 2019 challenged Nike after her sponsorship agreement was slashed by 70% following childbirth. Expanding the Guidelines to franchise cricket also remains a crucial next step.

West Indies’ Afy Fletcher, who is competing at the ICC World Cup 2026 after giving birth to her son in 2021, believes these Guidelines will lead to more players being in a position to return to cricket after pregnancy.

“I think it's really good that the ICC is giving cricket boards policies to look after women after pregnancy,” said Fletcher. “It gives you a chance to have your family and then return, so I think that’s one of the best things they could have done for women’s cricket.”

The Guidelines have been a long time coming, especially compared to other sports. Better late than never.