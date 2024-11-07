New Delhi [India], : The Multan and Rawalpindi pitches, used during Pakistan's recent 2-1 Test series triumph over England, have been deemed "satisfactory" by the International Cricket Council , according to ESPNcricinfo. ICC hands Multan, Rawalpindi pitches "satisfactory" rating, used in Pakistan's 2-1 Test series triumph over England

Pakistan's first home Test series win since February 21 caught widespread attention due to the measures taken to prepare the pitches.

The series kicked off in Multan on a surface that initially had traces of grass over it but eventually turned out to be flat. Pakistan posted 556 in their first attempt before England hammered 827/7 d, the highest total made in Pakistan, courtesy of Joe Root and Harry Brook's memorable exploits.

Every sign pointed towards a draw, but Pakistan's collapse in the third inning ensured England's historic victory by an innings and 47 runs.

After facing an unprecedented setback in the series opener, Pakistan's philosophy of preparing pitches went through a radical change. An hour after the defeat, a new selection committee was formed, including Aaqib Javed and Aleem Dar, which decided to play the second Test on the same surface in Multan.

Giant fans were used to dry the surface to dry the surface, which allowed spinners to extract benefits. A similar policy was implemented in Rawalpindi, where giant fans were used to dry the pitch, categorically known for the lack of spin it offers to the bowlers.

Both strips offered plenty of assistance to the spinners with a sharp spin and uneven bounce on offer early in the Test. All 40 wickets of England fell to Pakistan's spin in the second and third game, playing its part in Shan Masood's first series win as Test captain.

The ICC rates pitches from very good to unfit for all international games. One demerit point is handed to venues which get an unsatisfactory rating and three to the ones that are deemed to be unfit.

If a venue receives five demerit points in a five-year rolling period, then that venue is suspended from hosting any international match for 12 months.

