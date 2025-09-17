ICC keeps Andy Pycroft as match referee for Pakistan vs UAE match in loud and proper reply to PCB’s shenanigans

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) theatrics did not pay off as Andy Pycroft was not removed as the match referee for the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The senior Zimbabwe official, who has been at the centre of controversy after the no-handshake saga in the India versus Pakistan clash, was mentioned on the roster for the proceedings on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. The PCB tried their best, even ensuring the match got delayed by one hour, but it was all to no avail. Pakistan will take on the UAE on Wednesday in Dubai. (AP)

Pycroft was seen alongside Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem at the toss. However, there were no interactions between the senior official and Agha.

On Sunday, following India's win, captain Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of the team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team. The toss for the game also saw no handshakes or eye contact between Suryakumar and Salman Ali Agha.

The PCB took offence to the entire episode, and they first filed a complaint with Pycroft regarding the behaviour of the Indian cricket team. Later, the PCB took the matter up with the ICC, complaining about Pycroft and his conduct, saying he failed to uphold the spirit of cricket.

The PCB wrote twice to the ICC, seeking the removal of Pycroft. However, the apex body turned down the request as they saw no fault with the behaviour of the senior Zimbabwe official.

This led to PCB asking its team not to travel to the Dubai International Stadium for the match against the UAE. At the same time, Pycroft was seen inside the venue. At that time, it was believed that Pakistan was boycotting the game.

Also Read: Why is Pakistan vs UAE Group A Asia Cup game delayed by an hour?

Minutes later, the PCB confirmed that they had asked the team to travel to the ground, and the match was delayed by one hour. It must be stated that if Pakistan hadn't played the game against the UAE, then they would have been knocked out of the tournament, as the opponents would have received a walkover.

What happened at the toss?

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in a must-win Group A clash. After one win each in the eight-team tournament so far, the UAE and Pakistan have two points each.

Pakistan captain Agha said that he always wanted to bat, and hence, he is happy with his counterpart's decision. Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI as the side brought in Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah.