e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ICC meet: No decision taken as members search for unanimous candidate

ICC meet: No decision taken as members search for unanimous candidate

The sole agenda of Monday’s meeting was to finalise the nomination process for the election but no breakthrough could be made over a unanimous choice to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC).

cricket Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
The ICC headquarters in Dubai.
The ICC headquarters in Dubai.(HT Images)
         

The ICC Board of Directors meeting on Monday ended up being a damp squib after they failed to reach consensus over Shashank Manohar’s replacement as the next chairman of cricket’s global governing body. The sole agenda of Monday’s meeting was to finalise the nomination process for the election but no breakthrough could be made over a unanimous choice to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Yes, there was no unanimity on a number of issues. Firstly, there is a divided house on whether there should be simple majority or the existing 2/3rd majority in a house of 17,” an ICC Board member told PTI.

However, the bigger issue is lack of an acceptable face and there is no clarity yet over BCCI president Sourav Ganguly throwing his hat in the ring. While Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief Ehsan Mani has already made it clear that he would not leave his home board as instructed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, there are multiple candidates who are harbouring ambitions of leading the ICC.

“Colin Graves (England) is a strong candidate but it can’t be said that he is favourite anymore. There are countries which won’t support Graves,” a former ICC Director, who is abreast of the latest developments, said. “Similarly, someone like Dave Cameron (former Cricket West Indies president) may enter the fray with support of two independent directors but may not get enough numbers. Ditto for Chris Nenzani (South Africa).”

The veteran administrator made it clear that at this point, no potential candidate has numbers to go the distance and that’s the precise reason that the board is not able to come up with a uniform election process.

“The best solution is to have a candidate acceptable to all and avoid an election which creates a tense atmosphere between member nations. But yes, I agree that by now, we should have been able to finalise the nomination process,” the official said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests
‘Only needs to withdraw resignation’: Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi as Cong chief
‘Only needs to withdraw resignation’: Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi as Cong chief
McDonald’s sues former CEO for lying about sexual relationships
McDonald’s sues former CEO for lying about sexual relationships
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In