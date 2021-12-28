ICC names Steve Smith as Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade, Rashid Khan wins T20I’s player of the decade award

cricket

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:47 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the player of the decade awards on Monday. After announcing the T20I, Test, and ODI team of the decade, ICC have also named their Test, ODI, and T20I men’s player of the decade. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade while also winning the Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade award went to Australian batsman Steve Smith for his stupendous exploits in the longest format of the game. During the ICC Awards period, Smith scored 7040 runs at an impressive average of 65.79. He also scored 26 tons and 26 half-centuries.

READ | Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade

“STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade, 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period, 65.79 average Highest in top 50, 26 hundreds, 28 fifties, Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent.” ICC said in a Twitter post.

🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50

💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties



Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC decided to name Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as men’s T20I cricketer of the decade. Rashid’s name has risen in T20 cricket with him being the first name on the team sheet in most of the tournaments he has played in. In the ICC Awards period, Rashid picked up 89 wickets at an average of 12.62. This is just international cricket and if we take his exploits in franchise cricket then the figures would become more impressive.

🇦🇫 RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



☝️ Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period ➜ 89

🅰️ 12.62 average 🤯

💥 Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors



What a story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men’s T20I and ODI teams of the decade on Sunday and named former India captain MS Dhoni as the leader of both sides.

READ | ‘You named an IPL team not a world XI’: Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for not including Pakistan players in T20I team of the decade

The T20I side is comprised of four players from India, two from Australia, two West Indies and one each from Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The ICC’s ODI team of the decade led by Dhoni includes star Indian batsmen Rohit and Virat. In the team, David Warner and Rohit have been picked as openers while former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers is picked as a middle-order batsman. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and England’s Ben Stokes are the two all-rounders in the team.

The ICC also announced the Test team of the decade and named Virat Kohli as the skipper. The line-up includes some notable names like Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling side is covered by Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Ravi Ashwin.