ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots

cricket

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:17 IST

Despite not playing an ODI since August, India skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continue to top the charts in latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively. The ‘Men in Blue’ last featured in an ODI against West Indies in the third game of the series, when Kohli slammed a majestic century to help India win the series 2-0 and also claim the man of the match and series awards.

Also Read: Pujara, Rahane speak about challenges for batsmen in Day-Night Tests

In the latest rankings, Kohli remains ahead of the pack with 895 rating points to his name. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma takes the second spot behind Kohli with 863 rating points. There is no other Indian in top-10 as opener Shikhar Dhawan has fallen to 19th on the list.

Bumrah continues to lead the way in latest rankings for bowlers as he takes a numero uno spot with 797 rating points. Second on the list is Kiwi pacer Trent Boult who has 740 rating points to his name. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaced South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada from third spot after his good show against West Indies .

Also Read: Steve Smith left fuming after controversial dismissal - Watch

In the all-rounder’s list, the lone Indian to feature is Hardik Pandya who stands at 10th spot with 246 rating points. England’s World Cup winning hero Ben Stokes continues to top the charts with 319 rating points.

India will next feature in a 50-over match when they host West Indies in a three-game series in December. Skipper Kohli will have a chance to consolidate his position at the top, however, same cannot be said about Bumrah and Pandya who are still recuperating from their respective injuries.