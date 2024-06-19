ICC punishes Bangladesh star Sakib for ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with Nepal captain in T20 World Cup

ICC took action against Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib for initiating inappropriate physical contact against Nepal captain Rohit Paudel in a T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday (June 16). The young right-arm pacer was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct and was fined 15 percent of his match fees. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Tanzim’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib (R) and Shakib Al Hasan(AFP)

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Tanzim was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

The incident occurred at the end of the third over of Nepal’s innings. Tanzim, after bowling a delivery, walked aggressively towards Nepal batter Rohit Paudel. The duo exchanged words and the Bangladesh pacer was heard screaming, "What happened?" multiple times while charging towards Paudel. The verbal exchange then escalated into inappropriate physical contact. The duo were separated by the onfield umpires and respective teammates.

Tanzim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena levelled the charge.

Tanzim was the Player of the Match in that Nepal vs Bangladesh contest. He picked up four wickets for just seven runs to help Bangladesh bowl Nepal out for 85 while defending 106. The 21-run victory ensured Bangladesh a spot in the Super Eight stage of the tournament while Nepal despite putting on a gallant display, were knocked out without any wins in four matches.