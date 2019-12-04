e-paper
ICC Test rankings: Mohammed Shami breaks into top-10 after impressive show in home series

Mohammed Shami has been enjoying a brilliant run of form lately with 13 wickets in 3 matches against South Africa and nine against Bangladesh.

cricket Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Mohammed Shami prepares to bowl.(AP)
         

Mohammed Shami gained one spot to enter the top-10 of the latest ICC Test bowlers rankings thanks to some brilliant performances in the series against South Africa and Bangladesh. Shami became the third Indian bowler in the top-10 right now along with Ravichandran Ashwin at 9th and Jasprit Bumrah at 5th. Shami has been enjoying a brilliant run of form lately with 13 wickets in 3 matches against South Africa and nine against Bangladesh.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins continued to dominate the rankings while Jason Holder’s five wickets helped him move up one slot to third place with a career-best 830 rating points and he has also consolidated his position at the top of the all-rounders’ list.

READ: Follow complete ICC RANKINGS

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc gained a lot in the latest rankings, which also takes into account performances in the drawn New Zealand-England Test in Hamilton and the one in Lucknow that saw the West Indies defeat Afghanistan by nine wickets. Starc moved up four places to 14th after grabbing seven wickets in the Adelaide Test.

When it came to the batsmen, Virat Kohli regained the top spot in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test rankings after Australian Steve Smith slipped a rung in the latest list issued on Wednesday.

READ: Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India

Kohli, who had struck a fine 136 in the day-night Kolkata Test against Bangladesh last week to reach 928 points, is now five points clear after Smith’s knock of 36 in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan saw him slip to 923 points from 931 before the match. Cheteshwar Pujara has held on to his fourth spot, while Ajinkya Rahane has come down a spot to sixth in the latest update.

(With agency inputs)

After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
‘Govt not a postman, will have a say’: Law minister on judges’ appointment
‘King Kohli’ displaces Smith to wrest back top spot in ICC Test rankings
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
