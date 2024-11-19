ICC to announce Champions Trophy schedule this week amid BCCI-PCB tussle: Report

The Champions Trophy 2025, a premier eight-team tournament is less than three months away, but there is still no clarity regarding the venues and schedule. The ICC event is supposed to go ahead across Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi in Pakistan, however, the fate of the competition hangs in the balance after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to the ICC that India will not be travelling across the border. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup. AP/PTI(PTI06_09_2024_000316B)(PTI)

However, as per a report in India Today, the back channel talks are underway and ICC is doing its best to convince PCB to accept the hybrid model, which will see India play their matches at a neutral venue.

The same report also states that the schedule for the Champions Trophy is expected to be announced by the end of this week. "We are still in discussions with the host and participating members on the Champions Trophy schedule. It should be out soon, likely in a couple of days or so," India Today quoted a source as saying.

It needs to be mentioned that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday evening stated that the entire tournament will be played in Pakistan, as he declined the notion of a 'hybrid model'.

The back-and-forth is continuing between BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Recently, the Pakistan cricket board also wrote to ICC, asking the reasons behind India's refusal to tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

What did Mohsin Naqvi say about Champions Trophy?

On Monday evening, PCB chairman Naqvi spoke to reporters in Pakistan, and it was there that he was asked a plethora of questions regarding Champions and India's refusal to visit the country.

Answering the reporters, Naqvi said, "We will achieve the target and we will get the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. All the teams (other teams except India), which have qualified for Champions Trophy are ready to come to Pakistan and no one has any problem. I will say even today that if India has any concern, they should talk with us."

"We will clear any of their concerns. I believe there is no reason for which the Indian team cannot come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. You wait and all teams will come,” he added.

As of now, the Champions Trophy is slated to be played from February 19-March 9 in Pakistan.

As per reports in Pakistan media, PCB can withdraw itself from the Champions Trophy if the tournament goes ahead in a hybrid model or is moved out of the country.

“Our stance is very clear. We have told it earlier. We will remain in our stance. ICC has to announce the tournament schedule. We are waiting for the schedule to be announced so that we can start preparations according to that. As soon as the schedule is announced, the sooner we will start our preparations," said Naqvi.

Last week, the ICC had also confirmed the Champions Trophy tour, which officially began on November 13. As per reports, the BCCI had earlier filed an objection with ICC over PCB's decision to include Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) regions in the tour itinerary.

